The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Does having healthier women mean a healthier society?

The company has 60 women-focused health products already on the market and branches in 140 countries. Some 60% of its international leadership is female.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 9, 2021 17:53
Organon's launch day in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY ORGANON)
Organon's launch day in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY ORGANON)
“When women are healthy, society is healthy,” said Amit Zimerman, the head of the Israeli branch of Organon, a new global health company with a singular focus on women’s health.
The company launched Thursday in the United States; it is headquartered in New Jersey. Organon Israel will move into Kfar Saba offices by next week. 
The company has 60 women-focused health products already on the market and branches in 140 countries. Some 60% of its international leadership is female, the company claims. According to Zimerman, women make up 65% of management in Israel. 
“There are many companies that focus on women’s health as part of their health portfolio, but none of them are focused only on this," Zimerman told The Jerusalem Post. "Everything we are doing now and will do in the future will be focused on this goal. This is the vision and where all the money we make is going towards women’s health."
He noted that "for too long, women have been told to accept many common conditions, such as heavy, painful and irregular menstrual bleeding, incontinence and menopause.”
Organon’s mission is to change this. 
“We believe that by identifying diseases earlier and modifying the course of diseases or health conditions, we can improve the quality of life for women at every stage of their lives,” he said.
In Israel, medical care is more readily accessible than in many countries given the country’s robust socialized medicine program. In some countries, women lack access to fertility and other treatments.
Moreover, according to Zimerman, there are a lot of unmet women’s needs, such as proper treatments for endometriosis, described by the Mayo Clinic as an often-painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside the uterus grows outside of it. When women do not get the right treatment it can cause severe sickness, he said. 
Organon has a team focusing on improving access to contraceptive and fertility products, and a comprehensive education and training program to help women and healthcare professionals understand the choices available to them, a release described. 
The company is also focused on developing what are known as biosimilars, generic medications that are highly similar to another already approved medicine that can be sold at lower cost.
“Women always take care of everyone else,” Zimerman said. “We want them to take care of themselves.”
Organon is now focused on running a public relations campaign to raise awareness about its brand and to get women to share their most difficult health challenges and concerns with them to help direct the company’s goals. 
On the first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange last Thursday, Organon gathered hundreds of voices from around the world to create the “Wall of Voices” – a multimedia installation outside the exchange. The wall, a release explained, was meant to symbolize the company’s commitment to listening to women. 
Quotes and a video from the installation are available at HereForHerHealth.com. Women can still add their voices to the wall via the website. 
“We are not launching a new company, we are launching a commitment toward women,” Zimerman said. “We are here to make a change.”


Tags health women medicine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by