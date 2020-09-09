Environment Ministry seeks removal of plasticware from govt. offices

The Environmental Protection Ministry and the Government Procurement Administration have recently joined hands in an effort to find alternatives to for using plastic dishes in government ministries.

For this purpose, the two bodies have turned to the public for help by launching a dedicated website on which anyone can share their ideas for sustainable alternatives.

The idea was promoted by the Green Procurement Forum, a group of government ministries which is led by the accountant-general and the Environmental Protection Ministry.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel welcomed the move, saying that "the use of disposable dishes has a heavy environmental cost, which can be avoided through proper preparation and by changing habits."

If a sustainable solution is found, it could save up NIS 5 million that is spent every year on procuring disposable dishes by various government ministries.

The initiative could also inspire the Israeli public, which uses roughly 60,000 tons of plasticware every year, to reduce its overall use of plastic utensils.

Finance Minister Israel Katz also praised the initiative, saying "I welcome such initiatives, and call on the citizens of Israel to participate and to submit proposals for green procurement and for the development of other alternatives to the use of disposable dishes, in order to bring about a cleaner and healthier environment."

