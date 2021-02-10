The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Facebook working to promote COVID vaccines, remove misinformation

Looking forward to this year, Facebook is focusing on supporting vaccination efforts and sharing accurate information about the vaccines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 06:10
Facebook symbol (photo credit: REUTERS)
Facebook symbol
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A year into the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook announced on Monday that it has removed over 12 million pieces of misinformation from Facebook and Instagram and connected over two billion people from 189 countries to reliable information about the coronavirus.
The social media giant has partnered with over 120 governments and organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF to deliver information about COVID-19 including through helplines on WhatsApp.
Facebook provided researchers and public health officials from over 450 organizations in nearly 70 countries with real-time data and tools to help inform disease forecasting and understand the effectiveness of prevention measures through their Data for Good program. Publicly available datasets were downloaded over a million times by nonprofits, public health officials and researchers.
Looking forward to this year, Facebook is focusing on supporting vaccination efforts and sharing accurate information about the vaccines.
Facebook will help users find out where and when they can get vaccinated. This week, people in the US will be able to find links in Facebook's COVID-19 Information Center to local health websites to help people understand if they're eligible to receive the vaccination and how to do so. This feature will be expanded to more countries and improved in the coming weeks.
The company is also giving health ministries, NGOs and UN agencies $120 million in ad credits to help them reach billions people with COVID-19 vaccine and health information, as well as training and marketing support to help governments and organizations quickly reach the right people with the latest vaccine information.
Facebook's COVID-19 Information Center will soon be added to Instagram to allow access to vaccine information across all of Facebook's apps. Health authorities and governments are also being helped to share vaccine information over WhatsApp.
In Indonesia, Facebook helped create a WhatsApp helpline for COVID vaccine information and in just five days, 500,000 out of 1.3 million medical workers in the country used the service. South Africa and the WHO are working to create similar helplines as well.
Facebook is also working to amplify content for communities with lower vaccination rates and access, including in Native American, black and Latinx communities, among others.
In the past year, Facebook reached over 26 million people with a public figure campaign encouraging people to #WearAMask, which resulted in a 7-point increase in people reporting that wearing a mask in public is very or extremely important. Facebook plans to use the insights from the campaign to inform vaccine information campaigns and help build confidence in vaccines.
Facebook announced as well on Monday that it would expand the list of false claims that it would remove to include additional debunked claims about COVID-19 and vaccines.


Tags Facebook Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by