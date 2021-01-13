First time ever: 96-year-old woman opts for "knife in heart" surgery

The operation was performed using a new Israeli development, a tiny knife a few millimeters in size that is inserted into the catheter and allows surgery to be performed through the catheter without stopping the heart's activity. The knife was developed by Shaare Zedek's heart specialists, led by Director of the cardiac catheterization department Dr. Danny Dvir, who specializes in unique catheterization methods, in collaboration with the Israeli company Picardia.

During catheterization for a heart valve transplant, the valves are pushed aside by the new valve. In patients where the coronary arteries are right next to the valve, the pushing can block the flow to the heart and cause a dangerous heart attack, according to Dr. Dvir.

"The new development provides a range of unique solutions in the field of cardiac catheterization and brings it to an era in which all possibilities are open," said Dr. Dvir.

Annette was released to her home within 48 hours of the end of the surgery , and will be physically restored shortly.

"The world of medicine has evolved so much in recent years," said Annette. "In my thirties, when I started working as a nurse, medicine was very basic. Today it is possible to perform complex operations without even cutting. It's just amazing! Thanks to this innovative treatment I will be able to swim and go on light walks."

She added: "I miss spending time with my grandchildren and children, and I call on everyone to go out and get vaccinated. I feel wonderful. I have already been vaccinated and I invite everyone to do it to get back to normal."

