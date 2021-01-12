The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Galaxy dies as astronomers watch for the first time

The researchers observed the galaxy ejecting almost half of the gas it uses to form stars.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
JANUARY 12, 2021 10:35
The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image (photo credit: NASA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
(photo credit: NASA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
For the first time ever, astronomers witnessed a very far away galaxy starting to die in a potential major breakthrough, according to CNN.
Known as ID2299, the galaxy's extinction was most likely caused by a collision with another galaxy, which eventually merged to create ID2299, the study reported.
Galaxies die when the stars that live in them stop forming. 
The telling evidence that a collision may have led to a loss of gas is a tidal tail, which is a long stream of gas and stars that extend out into space after two galaxies come together in a collision, CNN said, citing the study.
The researchers observed the galaxy ejecting almost half of the gas it uses to form stars, losing some 10,000 Suns-worth of gas each year, meaning that it is running out of fuel to make new stars by removing 46% of the galaxy's total cold gas so far.
It has now lost nearly half of that gas, and because it is still creating stars at a rate hundreds of times faster than our own Milky, ID2299 will likely die in a few tens of million years.
The study, led by Annagrazia Puglisi, a lead study researcher and postdoctoral research associate from Durham University in the UK and the Saclay Nuclear Research Centre in France, was published on Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.
"This is the first time we have observed a typical massive star-forming galaxy in the distant Universe about to 'die' because of a massive cold gas ejection," Puglisi said in a statement, according to CNN.
"Our study suggests that gas ejections can be produced by mergers and that winds and tidal tails can appear very similar," said Emanuele Daddi, study co-author and astronomer at the Saclay Nuclear Research Centre in France. "This might lead us to revise our understanding of how galaxies 'die.' "
The astronomers captured this rare observation using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array of telescopes in Chile.
According to the study, the light from this galaxy has taken about nine billion years to reach Earth, meaning that astronomers are observing how it appeared when the universe was only 4.5 billion years old - knowing that it now is 14 billion years old.


Tags space galaxy Milky Way research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by