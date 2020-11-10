The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

'Green Revolution' helped save thousands of children's lives - Research

This analysis managed to show a causal and statistically significant link between two data, between types of crops grown and reduced mortality rates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 06:40
Tel Aviv University (photo credit: EYTAN HALON)
Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: EYTAN HALON)
A new research by Tel Aviv University, shows that "The Green Revolution" which describes a process of development of high yielding varieties of staple crops like rice, wheat and maize by international scientists in the developing world, help significantly reduce child mortality in Africa and Asia.
This analysis managed to show a causal and statistically significant link between two data, between types of crops grown and reduced mortality rates.
The researchers attempted to find the Green Revolution's contribution to the reduction of child mortality, this they did conducting surveys in the developing world for approximately 600,000 children who were born between 1961 and 2000 in about 20,000 villages in 37 developing countries in Africa, Central and South America, India, and Southeast Asia.
This they checked against data regarding improved crop varieties in the areas. After isolating the influence of other variables, they still found a strong association between the Green Revolution helped reduce child mortality by about 2.5-5 percentage points. This represents between 25% to 50% of the overall reduction during that time period.
"During the second half of the twentieth century, substantial resources were invested in international public agricultural research and development, with a focus on the development of higher-yielding strains of common staple crops, such as wheat, rice, and corn that are responsible for the majority of calories in the human diet, " said Dr. Fishman, the Department of Public Policy and the Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges at Tel Aviv University. "By the end of the 20th century, approximately 60 percent of the developing world's agricultural lands were cropped with these varieties. This global effort and ensuing global yield increases are known as the "Green Revolution”.
"Our study proves the historical importance of public agricultural R&D for the health of the rural population of the developing world. We showed that improved crop varieties, which improved nutrition and income and reduced hunger, saved the lives of tens of millions of children in the second half of the twentieth century, and have most likely also brought about improved health for tens of millions of other individuals not directly visible in the data," Dr. Fishman said.
The study was conducted by an international team of researchers, including Dr. Ram Fishman of the Department of Public Policy and the Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges at Tel Aviv University, and researchers from The Indian School of Business, India, the World Bank, The University of California San Diego, Michigan State University, and Colorado State University in the US The paper was published in the Journal of Health Economics.  


Tags tel aviv university asia africa Green Revolution
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran consistency By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by