Hadassah docs to Argentina, discuss Israel's Phase III COVID vaccine trial

The delegation, led by Prof. Yoram Weiss, director of the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, will meet with senior government officials and provide medical knowledge and support to the struggling country.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 7, 2021 15:24
Hadassah-University Medical Center doctors fly to Argentina on May 7, 2021 (photo credit: COURTESY HADASSAH)
Hadassah-University Medical Center doctors fly to Argentina on May 7, 2021
(photo credit: COURTESY HADASSAH)
A senior team of medical professionals from Hadassah-University Medical Center left Friday morning for coronavirus-stricken Argentina to discuss the possibility of carrying out a Phase III clinical study of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Israel's vaccine candidate, BriLife, is currently in the middle of its Phase II trial. Because the majority of Israelis are vaccinated, the country will need to carry out a larger Phase III trial of around 30,000 people abroad.
The delegation, led by Prof. Yoram Weiss, director of the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, will meet with senior government officials and provide medical knowledge and support to the struggling country.
The mission kicked off on the same day that the Health Ministry announced that it plans to request the government add Argentina to the list of “dangerous countries” from which returnees are required to enter quarantine whether they are vaccinated or not. 
If the country is added, it will join a list of seven other countries including Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey to which Israelis are not allowed to travel without special permission.
The Hadassah mission to Argentina was requested and is being funded by the Argentinian government and was arranged through Hadassah International. 
In March, Hadassah’s Prof. Yossi Caraco, director of Hadassah’s clinical research unit, told The Jerusalem Post that the hospital had signed a letter of intent to carry out at least part of the Phase III trial of Israel’s vaccine candidate in Brazil and that discussions were also underway with several South American, Eastern European and African countries, including Argentina, Panama and Zambia.
Caraco is on the mission.
The delegation will help the country initiate the use of a “passive vaccine” or antibody treatment developed by Hadassah with the Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Kamada that uses plasma that Hadassah harvested from recovered corona patients – those who had the disease and now test negative for the virus. Hadassah used the treatment at the height of the crisis in Israel and reported rapid, clinical benefits.
Other senior doctors on the mission include Dr. Dror Mevorach, who managed two of Hadassah’s busiest coronavirus units and developed the innovative Allocetra treatment for patients in moderate to severe condition, and Prof. Sigal Sviri, director of the medical intensive-care department. She also headed the COVID-19 intensive-care unit at the hospital.
The doctors and other medical personnel are expected to meet with President Alberto Fernández, Foreign Minister Felipe Sola and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti. 
“Just as we were first in Israel in the battle against coronavirus, so we will enrich the Argentinian government with the knowledge and expertise and Israeli innovation to help them face a widespread and alarming outbreak,” Hadassah head Prof. Zeev Rotstein said. 
On Friday, the Health Ministry also warned citizens against traveling to Seychelles, Georgia, Moldova, Maldives, Philippines, France, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Russia and Thailand – all countries with high levels of infection – although no formal restrictions have been implemented.


