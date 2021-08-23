Hadassah, other Israeli hospitals, stop accepting coronavirus patients

Several major medical centers in Israel stopped accepting new coronavirus patients on Monday due to a financial crisis, a spokesperson for the hospitals confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

The hospitals include Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah-University Medical Center, Netanya’s Laniado Medical Center, Bnei Brak’s Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Medical Center and three hospitals in Nazareth, serving some two million people, or about 20% of the population.

They are the so-call ‘public’ hospitals that are independent organizations that rely mostly on donations, as opposed to facilities directly owned and funded by the government or the health funds.

In January, the hospitals began a long protest due to a financial crisis, with the organizers denouncing that their facilities had received only about half the funds per bed that government-owned hospitals received.

The crisis ended when the government agreed to increase their budgets

Doctors striking in front of Kaplan Medical Center. (credit: KAPLAN MEDICAL CENTER)

However, the hospitals now accuse the authorities of not fulfilling their promises.

“I’m ashamed to stand here like a beggar,” said Shaare Zedek CEO Prof. Ofer Marin during an emergency press conference in front of the Health Ministry. “The State of Israel is violating the agreement with the public hospitals. None of the clauses of the agreement have been fulfilled. Our suppliers have collapsed. Our employees may not receive holiday pay. Our patients may not receive optimal care.”

According to the spokesperson, on Monday Magen David Adom started to evacuate the patients to facilities in central Israel.

All the cities are red or orange according to the Traffic Light System by the Health Ministry.

From Wednesday, the hospitals said that they are will start to operate in Shabbat mode, only providing emergency care.

A meeting between the hospital heads and the Health Ministry on Sunday ended with no progress in the negotiations.