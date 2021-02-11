Hadassah vaccinates 92.3% of hospital staff - most in Israel

Hadassah-University Medical Center announced Thursday that it has vaccinated more staff than any other hospital in the country. Some 92.3% of staff has been inoculated, it said.

“We will continue vaccinating hospital staff until we’re done,” said Prof. Zev Rotstein, head of the hospital.

, Hadassah expressed concern that it had run out of vaccines and some of its staff would not be protected. Specifically, 95% of physicians, 92% of nurses and 90% of managerial and other support staff have been jabbed. Last month , Hadassah expressed concern that it had run out of vaccines and some of its staff would not be protected.

Hadassah is also leading efforts to vaccinate Jerusalem yeshiva students and diplomats who are being flown in from abroad by the Foreign Ministry.

Also on Thursday, Clalit Health Services said that beginning next week it would offer vaccination at large companies and factories where thousands of employees go each day.

The staff will come to the place of work - nurses, computer administrators and logistic teams - to facilitate the vaccination of company staff.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Israel Aerospace Industries will be among the first employers to receive this service.

“The vaccination campaign is a national operation that is progressing step by step,” said Clalit VP Yoram Segal. “Workplaces that want to increase immunization rates among their employees are welcome to contact us.”

Added IAI workers committee chairperson Yair Katz, “This challenging period has taught us all to act creatively and think outside the box. The vaccination campaign we are leading in collaboration with the health funds is a great example of how caring for employees and society is paramount.”

More than 3,600,000 Israelis have thus far received at least o ne shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine . Another more than 2,300,000 have received both shots.



Vaccination is open to all Israelis over the age of 16. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his goal is to vaccinate 90% of Israelis over the age of 50. To date, 80% of those individuals are inoculated.