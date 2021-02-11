The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hadassah vaccinates 92.3% of hospital staff - most in Israel

Clalit to begin offering vaccinations at large companies, factories

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 14:10
Medical personnel at Hadassah-University Medical Center is inoculated (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Medical personnel at Hadassah-University Medical Center is inoculated
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Hadassah-University Medical Center announced Thursday that it has vaccinated more staff than any other hospital in the country. Some 92.3% of staff has been inoculated, it said.
“We will continue vaccinating hospital staff until we’re done,” said Prof. Zev Rotstein, head of the hospital. 
Specifically, 95% of physicians, 92% of nurses and 90% of managerial and other support staff have been jabbed. 
Last month, Hadassah expressed concern that it had run out of vaccines and some of its staff would not be protected.
Hadassah is also leading efforts to vaccinate Jerusalem yeshiva students and diplomats who are being flown in from abroad by the Foreign Ministry.
Also on Thursday, Clalit Health Services said that beginning next week it would offer vaccination at large companies and factories where thousands of employees go each day.
The staff will come to the place of work - nurses, computer administrators and logistic teams - to facilitate the vaccination of company staff. 
Israel Aerospace Industries will be among the first employers to receive this service.
“The vaccination campaign is a national operation that is progressing step by step,” said Clalit VP Yoram Segal. “Workplaces that want to increase immunization rates among their employees are welcome to contact us.” 
Added IAI workers committee chairperson Yair Katz, “This challenging period has taught us all to act creatively and think outside the box. The vaccination campaign we are leading in collaboration with the health funds is a great example of how caring for employees and society is paramount.”
More than 3,600,000 Israelis have thus far received at least one shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Another more than 2,300,000 have received both shots.

Vaccination is open to all Israelis over the age of 16. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his goal is to vaccinate 90% of Israelis over the age of 50. To date, 80% of those individuals are inoculated. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Pfizer vaccine efficacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by