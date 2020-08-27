The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Heatwave heading towards Israel: What precautions should be taken?

Extreme heat could pose a serious health risk for at-risk populations, including the elderly, people with cardio-vesicular diseases and young children.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 27, 2020 13:03
The sun rises over the Dead Sea, Israel (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The sun rises over the Dead Sea, Israel
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Starting from Saturday, August 29, and until Monday, August 31, a massive heatwave is expected in most parts of the country, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.
The ministry urges the public, especially the elderly population and people who suffer from chronic diseases, to follow these guidelines:
1) Avoid direct exposure to the sun. 
2) Avoid unnecessary physical exertion.
3) Drink water steadily and stay in cool, air-conditioned, places.
 
These instructions should help many to cope with this summer's dog days.
Extreme heat could pose a serious health risk if one is not careful. One such example is a heat stroke that is caused when the body temperature rises above 41 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit) in fifteen minutes.
A heat stroke often happens when the body cannot cool itself fast enough either because the sweat, which is a natural coolant, does not evaporate fast enough or simply because the body does not produce enough sweat due to dehydration. 
Young children under the age of 4, adults with cardio-vesicular diseases and people who are overweight are especially susceptible to heat strokes. 
Heat stroke symptoms can vary from a body temperature that is above 39.5 Celsius (103 Fahrenheit), skin turning dry and red, lack of perspiration, rapid pulse, a throbbing sensation or severe headaches, confusion, vertigo and nausea. 
In such extreme cases, an individual who is suspected of experiencing a heat stroke should be taken immediately to the hospital.
However, under no circumstances should they be given fluids as they will be administered intravenously under medical supervision. 
Instead, an individual's body temperature should be lowered by applying cool wet towels while moving him or her away from a direct heat source until medical help arrives.  
Another medical condition that could be induced by prolonged exposure to the sun or a steady source of heat is heat exhaustion.
The phenomenon often occurs among individuals who have been exposed to a heat source for several days in a row without a sufficient fluid intake to compensate for natural perspiration. 
Elderly populations, people who suffer from cardio-vesicular diseases and people who engage in sports activity outdoors are among those who risk developing heat exhaustion. 
Symptoms of heat exhaustion are slightly different from those of a heat stroke, and include: increased perspiration, cold and moist skin, paleness, vertigo, headaches, muscle pain, nausea or vomiting, low pulse, short and rapid breaths. Body temperature could be normal, however.
If heat exhaustion is left untreated or unidentified in time, it could develop into a heat stroke.
The recommended treatment for heat exhaustion is to rest in a cool place, loosening tight clothes, reducing body temperature by applying wet towels, drinking water in small sips and monitoring the patient's condition.
In case of a rapid deterioration in the patient's condition, such as increased vomiting or experiencing an acute sense of confusion, he or she must be taken directly to the hospital. 
Ahead of the heatwave, Israel Nature and Parks Authority issued a warning to hikers suggesting avoiding taking trips along open roads or in large, open areas. 
Instead, the authority recommends visiting sites where shade is plentiful and access to drinking water is easily available. 


Tags summer hospital Health Ministry heatstroke water Heatwave heat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by