The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hole lotta noise: Israeli scientists hear radio flares from black hole

Entirely new models will need to be developed to understand this new, unheard of phenomenon.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 22:24
A supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun is seen in an undated NASA artist's concept illustration. (photo credit: REUTERS/NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT)
A supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun is seen in an undated NASA artist's concept illustration.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT)
Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) have found the first ever evidence of radio flares emitted long after a star is destroyed by a black hole.
Radio flares emitted by stars destroyed by black holes are, themselves, nothing new, and scientists have known about these before. But this only happens immediately, and the emission of radio flares long after the star's destruction is unheard of. 
But the team of researchers – led by Dr. Assaf Horesh from HUJI's Racah Institute of Physics and NASA Swift space telescope director Prof. Brad Cenko and Dr. Iair Arcavi from Tel Aviv University – has managed to find exactly that, discovering flares emitted months or even years later.
“According to existing theories of how these events occur, if no radio emission has been discovered in the immediate wake of the disruption, there is no expectation that one should occur later on,” Horesh explained in a statement. 
“However, we decided to conduct one last radio observation six months after the star was destroyed, and surprisingly we discovered bright radio emission. Once we discovered this delayed radio flare, we continued collecting data over a year, during which the radio emission faded away. Moreover, we found a second delayed flare, four years after the initial stellar disruption discovery. This is the first discovery of such delayed radio flares from such events, when a star is disrupted by a black hole.”
(Photo credit: Hebrew University of Jerusalem)(Photo credit: Hebrew University of Jerusalem)
It is unclear what caused these delayed radio flares, as they defy existing theories of how black holes and these radio flares work. As a result of this discovery, entirely new models would need to be developed to better understand this phenomenon. However, the scientists are fully aware that this may not have been a rare occurrence – and in fact, could be common and simply never detected before.
One possible theory the team put forward was that a large amount of debris was eventually pulled into the hole long after the star was destroyed. However, the mechanism remains unclear. 
“What led to the delay and what is the exact physical process responsible for such late-time emission are still open questions,” Horesh said. 
“In light of this discovery, we are actively searching for more such delayed radio flares in other tidal disruption events.”
The findings of this study were published in the academic journal Nature Astronomy.
This study comes after black hole research by scientists from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, which managed to measure the temperature of Hawking radiation emitted from black holes by studying a man-made sonic black hole.
This discovery lined up with predictions regarding its strength and temperature, which itself is dependent on the black hole itself, but saw sudden rapid growth later in the hole's lifespan. This, the researchers had hypothesized, was due to the formation of an inner horizon within the black hole, where the sound waves were no longer trapped.
This was never part of famed physicist Stephen Hawking's original theories regarding black holes – which itself made him the namesake for Hawking radiation – making it completely unprecedented, showing just how much there still is to learn about these mysterious celestial bodies. 
And like Horesh, the Technion scientist, Dr. Jeff Steinhauer, is determined to go beyond original analyses and theories to better understand how black holes work.
The findings of this study were published in Nature Physics.


Tags Hebrew University radio space black hole
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by