The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

How do you travel into Israel? New policies streamline airport procedures

The following are the new policies added to the already existing ones surrounding travel and Ben-Gurion Airport procedures

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 22:54
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was joined by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto and Transportation Ministry director-general Ofer Malka on a tour of Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.
The airport, as new travel policies have rolled out, has seen particular over-crowding, leading to a higher risk of coronavirus infection in the area. The ministries officials came to inspect on how the airport procedures may be streamlined in order to reduce crowding and risk of infection.
The following are the new policies added to the already existing ones surrounding travel and Ben-Gurion Airport procedures:
Incoming Flights
- Those coming from "green" countries will not need to be screened so that the flow of people will become smoother and large gatherings will be prevented.
- Now more than four aircraft will be connected to sleeves – the long pathways attaching an aircraft to the airport through which passengers alight – at a time, of which only two aircraft may come from "red" countries.
- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been instructed to step up enforcement of airlines in the departing countries so that no passengers will board the planes without a pre-filled health declaration.
- A team intended to improve the computer interface for saving time will be established, and a directive was added to complete the standardization of border crossings in terms of the number of inspectors.
- When a plane is connected to a sleeve, there will be supervision and the descent from the aircraft will be done in groups of 20-30 passengers at a time to avoid congestion in the passage between the sleeve and the border patrol.
Departing Flights
- Pending the regulations which will appear in the upcoming amendment to coronavirus regulations, flight counters will open four hours before the flight time to handle check-in processes in a more spaced-out manner.
- Airlines will be required to have six flight attendants manning each flight's check-in counters.
- The number of check-in stations in the departing flight hall will be doubled.


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport travel travel israel Travel ban Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by