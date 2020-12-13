How do you travel into Israel? New policies streamline airport procedures

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was joined by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto and Transportation Ministry director-general Ofer Malka on a tour of Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.The airport, as new travel policies have rolled out, has seen particular over-crowding, leading to a higher risk of coronavirus infection in the area. The ministries officials came to inspect on how the airport procedures may be streamlined in order to reduce crowding and risk of infection. The following are the new policies added to the already existing ones surrounding travel and Ben-Gurion Airport procedures:Incoming Flights- Those coming from "green" countries will not need to be screened so that the flow of people will become smoother and large gatherings will be prevented.- Now more than four aircraft will be connected to sleeves – the long pathways attaching an aircraft to the airport through which passengers alight – at a time, of which only two aircraft may come from "red" countries.- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been instructed to step up enforcement of airlines in the departing countries so that no passengers will board the planes without a pre-filled health declaration.
- A team intended to improve the computer interface for saving time will be established, and a directive was added to complete the standardization of border crossings in terms of the number of inspectors.- When a plane is connected to a sleeve, there will be supervision and the descent from the aircraft will be done in groups of 20-30 passengers at a time to avoid congestion in the passage between the sleeve and the border patrol.Departing Flights- Pending the regulations which will appear in the upcoming amendment to coronavirus regulations, flight counters will open four hours before the flight time to handle check-in processes in a more spaced-out manner.- Airlines will be required to have six flight attendants manning each flight's check-in counters.- The number of check-in stations in the departing flight hall will be doubled.