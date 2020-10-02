The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

How to keep your family safe during Sukkot

In light of the different situation this year, Beterem has provided a list of ways to keep children, and the entire family safe during the holidays.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 10:40
BUILDING THE sukkah in Safed, 2019. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
BUILDING THE sukkah in Safed, 2019.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Thanks to the pandemic and national lockdown, more families will be spending the holidays at home than in previous years. For children, Sukkot can be an exciting time - they get to hang out and even sleep in a different atmosphere. However, change in routine and more time spent at home can be cause for heightened risk of injuries and danger.
"This year we are expected to have a different holiday in the shadow of the coronavirus, in a limited setting with only the immediate family, yet, that does not mean there is less danger to children," said the head of Beterem - Safe Kids Israel, Orly Slyving. 
As children and parents alike are spending more time at home together, parents "are likely to take the opportunity to share the holiday experience with the children. This is of course a wonderful thing, provided it is done responsibly and safely. Observing the safety guidelines will help us all celebrate the holiday with joy and pleasure," she said. 
In light of the different situation this year, Beterem has provided a list of ways to keep children, and the entire family safe during the  holidays. 
First and foremost, while building the Sukkah, the organization recommends keeping all dangerous building material, such as nails and wooden boards away from young children.
Moreover, while building the walls, keep children away in case the walls collapse during construction. Make sure that once the walls are put up, they are securely reinforced.
Avoid climbing on trees and other dangerous things in order to obtain branches, fronds or other material for the sukkah covering. 
While placing the sukkah covering, or hanging ornaments, do not climb on unstable surfaces such as trees, a balcony railing, or an unstable ladder in order to avoid falls.
When connecting the sukkah to electricity, do not touch exposed electrical wires or unsafe electrical points.
Do not leave a heater or lit candles unattended in the Sukkah. It is also recommended to place a fire extinguisher near the sukkah.
While many families enjoy eating their holiday meals in the sukkah, it is important to avoid injuries as a result of cooking and consuming hot food. 
In order to keep children safe while cooking holiday meals, it is recommended to place pans on the stove away from children's reach. This means, move all cookware and utensils to the back of the stove, and turn all handles towards the wall. 
Do not leave hot pots, hot drinks or other food at the end of the table or on the floor near children
Place serving utensils with food in the center of the table and keep cups with hot drinks out of the reach of children.
While serving hot foods, especially soup, it is recommended to pour into individual plates and bowls, and not to place the serving utensils on the table.
It is suggested to eat sitting down, without any additional activity involved.
Lastly, and most importantly, it is important to enjoy the time together. 


Tags Judaism Sukkot safety
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by