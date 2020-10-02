How to keep your family safe during Sukkot

Avoid climbing on trees and other dangerous things in order to obtain branches, fronds or other material for the sukkah covering.

While placing the sukkah covering, or hanging ornaments, do not climb on unstable surfaces such as trees, a balcony railing, or an unstable ladder in order to avoid falls.

When connecting the sukkah to electricity, do not touch exposed electrical wires or unsafe electrical points.

Do not leave a heater or lit candles unattended in the Sukkah. It is also recommended to place a fire extinguisher near the sukkah.

While many families enjoy eating their holiday meals in the sukkah, it is important to avoid injuries as a result of cooking and consuming hot food.

In order to keep children safe while cooking holiday meals, it is recommended to place pans on the stove away from children's reach. This means, move all cookware and utensils to the back of the stove, and turn all handles towards the wall.

Do not leave hot pots, hot drinks or other food at the end of the table or on the floor near children

Place serving utensils with food in the center of the table and keep cups with hot drinks out of the reach of children.

While serving hot foods, especially soup, it is recommended to pour into individual plates and bowls, and not to place the serving utensils on the table.