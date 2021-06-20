The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hubble findings deepen mystery surrounding galaxy missing dark matter

The search is on for more galaxies lacking dark matter, with more work needed in order to understand how these galaxies formed without dark matter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 20, 2021 05:38
This Hubble Space Telescope snapshot reveals an unusual "see-through" galaxy. (photo credit: NASA/ESA/STSCI/ZILI SHEN (YALE)/PIETER VAN DOKKUM (YALE)/SHANY DANIELI (IAS))
This Hubble Space Telescope snapshot reveals an unusual "see-through" galaxy.
(photo credit: NASA/ESA/STSCI/ZILI SHEN (YALE)/PIETER VAN DOKKUM (YALE)/SHANY DANIELI (IAS))
A mystery surrounding a galaxy seemingly lacking dark matter has just deepened after new findings from the Hubble Space Telescope confirmed that the galaxy is likely largely without dark matter, NASA announced on Thursday.
Dark matter is estimated to make up about 85% of all matter in the universe, so scientists were surprised when, in 2018, they found a galaxy where dark matter seemingly only makes up a few percent of the matter content. According to a press release in 2018, the galaxy, named NGC 1052-DF2 but commonly referred to as just "DF2." contains at most 1/400th the amount of dark matter it was expected to contain.
The team reached the conclusion based on the motions of the stars within the galaxy as their velocities are influenced by the pull of gravity. The scientists found that the observed number of stars accounts for the galaxy's total mass, leaving not much room for dark matter.
"For almost every galaxy we look at, we say that we can't see most of the mass because it's dark matter," said Pieter van Dokkum, the leader of the team that first reported on the odd galaxy, according to NASA. "What you see is only the tip of the iceberg with Hubble. But in this case, what you see is what you get. Hubble really shows the entire thing. That's it. It’s not just the tip of the iceberg, it's the whole iceberg."
Scientists at first cast doubt on the findings, as they could be explained by an inaccurate measurement of the galaxy's distance from the Earth. If the galaxy were closer to Earth than initially thought, it would be intrinsically fainter and less massive and would need dark matter to account for the observed effects.
But new findings from the Hubble telescope have helped confirmed that not only is DF2 as far as astronomers initially thought, it's actually further than the original estimates. The galaxy is now estimated to be about 72 million light-years from Earth, seven million light-years further than initially thought.
The galaxy is also odd because it doesn't seem to have a noticeable central region, spiral arms or a disk which spiral galaxies usually have, but doesn't look like an elliptical galaxy either. The galaxy also doesn't seem to have a central black hole. The clusters of stars in the galaxy are also odd, as they are about twice as large as typical stellar groupings in other galaxies.
"It's like you take a galaxy and you only have the stellar halo and globular clusters, and it somehow forgot to make everything else," said van Dokkum. "There is no theory that predicted these types of galaxies. The galaxy is a complete mystery, as everything about it is strange. How you actually go about forming one of these things is completely unknown."
Another galaxy, NGC 1052-DF4 (also known as just DF4), also seems to be lacking dark matter, although this may be due to the dark matter having been stripped out of the galaxy due to tidal forces from another galaxy.
Scientists believe that both galaxies were members of a collection of galaxies, but new observations by Hubble show that the two are 6.5 million light-years apart, further than first though.
"Both of them probably were in the same group and formed at the same time," said Shany Danieli of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, according to NASA. "So maybe there was something special in the environment where they were formed."
The search is on for more galaxies lacking dark matter, with more work needed in order to understand how these galaxies formed without dark matter.


Tags space NASA galaxy Physics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel and PA need to work together on COVID vaccines

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's transition to Bennett is an insult to Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Salem Alketbi

Iranian election: Changing faces, not politics - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by