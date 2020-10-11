IDF coronavirus ward opens in Rambam's underground parking lot



Opened as part of “Operation Brotherhood,” the ward will be staffed by a team of some 140 doctors, paramedics, nurses and medics from the military and will treat patients in moderate to serious condition.

The ward was opened in a ceremony headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, Chief Medical Officer Brig.-Gen. Prof. Alon Glazberg, and the Director-General of Rambam Hospital Dr. Michael Halbertal.

According to Glazberg, while the personnel also come from elite combat units, the military has not taken any chances in terms of operational preparedness for the army. The personnel underwent professional and comprehensive training by Rambam staff over the past week. They come from all over the IDF’s medical corps, with some doctors specializing in certain fields like internal or family medicine and nurses specializing in emergency medicine.According to Glazberg, while the personnel also come from elite combat units, the military has not taken any chances in terms of operational preparedness for the army.

The hospital’s underground parking lot has been transformed into patient bays that can treat some 770 patients.

The IDF has never treated Israeli citizens, even during the country’s hardest years,” Glazberg said. “We give humanitarian aid, including to our neighbors in Syria, but never to Israeli citizens.”

In a recent interview, Col. Dr. Erez Karp, Commander of Operations at Rambam, told The Jerusalem Post that although only one ward will open on Sunday, a second ward will open next week if needed and a third can open at a later date, “but that looks to be unnecessary right now.”

Israel currently has 62,206 active cases and 1,941 people have died.

Speaking to reporters, Halbertal said that the wards will function for the coming months, especially during the winter.

While the military had originally said that the IDF decided to collaborate with the hospital in Haifa due to the high number of cases in Israel’s North, which had been hit particularly hard at the beginning of the second wave, according to Karp that is no longer the case.

“The numbers have gone down in recent days,” he said. “Rambam already has a great underground infrastructure and a war room, and we are only bringing the manpower to run it. The basic infrastructure was already there. It was an opportunity to take what there already was and treat corona patients.”

Karp, who is also the Medical Commander of the Northern Command, also explained that in addition to having experience in treating corona patients, Rambam is the main hospital used by the IDF when a war breaks out in the North.

Halbertal said that the infrastructure for the wards was built following the Second Lebanon War in 2006 when many buildings in northern Israel did not have protected spaces from rockets.

“We can’t look at citizens in their eyes now and say we can’t provide. This location, which is three stories, provides us with parking during regular days but during times of emergencies and war – and this is a war against corona – allows us to provide care to patients.”

According to Halbertal, the fact that military officers are working shoulder to shoulder with hospital staff is a “big message to Israel,” but it “doesn’t diminish the fact that everyone should be responsible” in combating the virus.

“We cannot forget for one minute that this didn’t have to happen. It’s in everyone’s hands to do the most basic... like wearing masks, keeping proper hygiene, and social distancing,” he stressed.