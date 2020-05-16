The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

IDF soldiers to be tested for coronavirus using new serological test

The test, based on blood samples, measures the presence of antibodies to help the Israeli army determine how many soldiers are immune to the virus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 16, 2020 10:15
The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers will soon be tested for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, using a new serological test developed by Tel Aviv University and the Israel Medical Corps.
The test, based on blood samples, measures the presence of antibodies to help the Israeli army determine how many soldiers are immune to the virus. This could help minimize future outbreaks across units, ensure full operational capability and prepare for any second coronavirus wave.
"A fear of contagion in the IDF could impair the operational capability of certain units," explained Prof. Ariel Munitz, who together with Prof. Motti Gerlic of TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine led the development of the test. "The tests we carried out will allow the army to identify those soldiers who have developed antibodies and possibly even viral resistance and who can continue their duties without risk of infection and spread of the disease. As we expand the testing and our database, the IDF will be able to increase its operations while balancing its concern for soldiers' health.”
The test takes about an hour and is currently being evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration, Tel Aviv University said. It detects a full range of antibodies, including IgM, IgG and IgA, all types of immunoglobulin. 
Lt. Col. Dr. Ariel Furer of the Israel Medical Corps said the IDF will review the results of the study and may consider incorporating serological testing into soldiers’ routine medical checks, to help stop any future spread of the virus.
Until now, the country has been using only PCR or molecular coronavirus testing, which can tell if the virus is active. These tests are conducted by taking nasal and mouth swabs but have been found to have a false negative rate of around 30%. Moreover, they are expensive, and it takes between 12 hours and up to a week to receive results.
The Health Ministry announced earlier this month that it has brought serological testing kits to the country for use among the general population. A survey is scheduled to launch in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak in the coming days or weeks.


Tags IDF Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by