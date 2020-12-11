The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
In Shaare Zedek cancer center expansion, Prof. Nir Peled appoint D-G

One of the top oncologists in Israel, Prof. Peled has an extensive and successful background of experience Israel, Europe and the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 22:49
Prof. Nir Peled was appointed as the director-general of Shaare Zedek's Oncology Department the week. December 8, 2020. (photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
Prof. Nir Peled was appointed as the director-general of Shaare Zedek's Oncology Department the week. December 8, 2020.
(photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
 Prof. Nir Peled was recently appointed the director-general of the Oncology Department at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem this week. 

In addition to Prof. Peled, Dr. Lila Roizman joined the cancer center's team. The new appointments are apart of a broad process that includes the establishment of an advanced radiotherapy center that will turn the oncology system at Shaare Zedek into a comprehensive and advanced center in Israel.
One of the top oncologists in Israel, Prof. Peled has an extensive and successful background of experience Israel, Europe and the United States. He is also an expert in pulmonology and internal medicine. 
He established the lung cancer unit at Beilinson Medical Center, and for more than three years managed the oncology department at Soroka Medical Center. Moreover, prior to his arrival at Shaare Zedek, he worked as a breast-cancer specialist in Colorado.
In addition, he was the first in Israel to become a member of the board of directors of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, where he also served as chairman of the Committee for Early Diagnosis of Cancer. 
Now a father of three and living in Hod HaSharon, his career began as a graduate of the IDF's Academic Reserves. From there he served in the Paratrooper Brigade as a patrol doctor and later as a combat physician in the 13th squadron. During his military service, he was involved in the establishment of the Tzameret Military Medicine Program at the Hebrew University.
"The arrival of Prof. Peled together with the recruitment of additional experts for Shaare Zedek will place Shaare Zedek at the forefront of treatment in the field of oncology in Israel," said Shaare Zedek's Director General Prof. Ofer Merin. 
Dr. Lila Roizman brings with her many years of experience in research and development in the field of personalized medicine. This includes her experience as Head of the Structural Neurobiology Unit at the University of Melbourne, Australia, and in her role as Head of Bioinformatics at Beilinson Medical Center has led the development of fluid biopsy tests. 
She also conducted research and development in oncology at Soroka Medical Center with a multidisciplinary team that touched on all areas of oncology. Dr. Roizman strives to expand the application of research technologies here today at Shaare Zedek for cancer patients in Israel and in general. 
"The Oncology Division, which is rising at Shaare Zedek, is a multidisciplinary division that encompasses all areas of oncology, and in the near future will be at the forefront of cancer diseases, especially in the field of personalized medicine using advanced genomic tools and tailoring the best and most appropriate treatment for each of our patients," said Prof. Peled. 
"This is a great challenge and I'm excited to be a key part of it," he added. 
The hospital's oncology department is growing and renewable system serving Jerusalem and the surrounding areas. The array includes and outpatient clinic, a day hospital for ongoing treatment and extended clinic array. Within a year center will start providing the country's best radiation treatment.
"Shaare Zedek is set to become a large and leading center in the coming years with the construction of the innovative cancer center that will be established soon," said Prof. Merin.
According to Prof. Merin, the new cancer center will provide "a comprehensive and leading solution for all areas of cancer treatment." This includes a radiology institute, an innovative research unit, palliative care and oncology treatment sub-units. 


