Israel allocates $60 million to build first quantum computer

Israel is investing 1.25 billion NIS in a national initiative to build up quantum proficiency, and this project in particular is part of that initiative.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 5, 2021 02:30
Computer code and an Israeli flag (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Computer code and an Israeli flag
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Israel is joining the global race in producing some of the world's most advanced technologies, as the nation is looking to build its very first quantum computer, according to a report by Bloomberg
To fund the project, the Innovation Authority and the Defense Ministry are taking bids from multinational companies, Israeli businesses and universities for a 198 million NIS ($60 million) project to build the computer, said Aviv Zeevi, Vice President at the Authority’s Technological Infrastructure Division.
“We want to be in the game,” Zeevi said. “We need to be at least at a reasonable level to be able to develop” hardware and software associated with quantum computers.
Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines stated: "If you would have asked an AI/ML expert 15 years ago what industry artificial intelligence and machine learning were going to have the greatest impact on, they would have given their best guess, but today we know that the question is unfair.
With the benefit of hindsight we see clearly that there is almost no part of our lives that AI and ML haven’t touched.
Asking which application has been most impacted is impossible to say, and that’s exactly the kind of potential quantum computing has. As a society we are standing at the precipice of the next technological leap that will change the way we do things in unimaginable ways, and one day we'll look back and realize that there is no part of our lives that was left unaffected.
A national commitment towards the development of quantum capabilities is an important milestone towards bringing our program in line with other global leaders in the field. The  investments in Israel’s small but extremely talented tech ecosystem have enabled us to become disproportionately successful in fields such as cybersecurity, AI/ML, and enterprise software solutions, and our hope is that with continued investments we can continue to grow the promising quantum ecosystem here to once again exceed expectations and become leaders driving the global development of Quantum Computers.
The government initiative “is a massive first step, our hope is that with continued investments we can grow the burgeoning quantum ecosystem here.”
Regular computers are binary, using 0 and 1; quantum computers deal with the range between 0 and 1. If we compare it to a coin toss, regular computers use heads or tails, quantum computer spin the coin and deal with situations: the probability a coin will land on its head or its tail. 


