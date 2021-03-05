Israel allocates $60 million to build first quantum computer

Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines stated: "If you would have asked an AI/ML expert 15 years ago what industry artificial intelligence and machine learning were going to have the greatest impact on, they would have given their best guess, but today we know that the question is unfair.With the benefit of hindsight we see clearly that there is almost no part of our lives that AI and ML haven’t touched.Asking which application has been most impacted is impossible to say, and that’s exactly the kind of potential quantum computing has. As a society we are standing at the precipice of the next technological leap that will change the way we do things in unimaginable ways, and one day we'll look back and realize that there is no part of our lives that was left unaffected.