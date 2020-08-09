Israel has another set of coronavirus directives - what are they?

> Discos, bars, pubs, event and celebration halls, water and amusement parks - closed



>>> Cultural events that adhere to Health Ministry regulations can continue to take place on consultation with the coronavirus commissioner and the Ministry of Culture

> Holding any event with more than the allotted number of of people, be it a conference or festival - forbidden



> People must maintain a distance of two meters from one another in all public spaces



> Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors - in all instances



> Signage should be erected by local authorities near parks, reminding users to keep distance, wear masks and refrain from gathering



> In businesses open for patronage - one person for every seven square meters permitted on premise



> Group therapy - up to 15 people



> In pools, mikvahs - six people per six square meters

>>> Pools for toddlers can reopen as usual



> No eating in food courts in malls or marketplaces



> Deliveries should be made outside residences



> Up to two unrelated people may travel together in a private vehicle



> Health Ministry district physicians can decide to close a private business for the period necessary to prevent infection in one of the staff members is found to have contracted coronavirus

Other general rules that apply to all public and private establishments: Submitting a declaration that they are keeping the Purple Ribbon directives, including placing partitions relevant, signage, appointing a coronavirus commissioner, taking visitors’ temperatures, demarcating two meters between individuals in the checkout line, maintaining proper hygiene and disinfection rules and requiring visitors to wear masks

Private workplaces that do not receive public visitors may operate as usual with the following rules: Staff should maintain a distance of two meters, wear masks and use personal equipment as much as possible. Meetings can take place with up to 50 staffers adhering to Health Ministry directives.

The directives will go into effect in 24 hours unless the Knesset makes changes before then.