Special headquarters in haredi coronavirus 'red zones' starts today

The common goal, Prof. Ronni Gamzu stressed, is to lower infection. As of Sunday morning, 388 patients were in serious condition.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 9, 2020 08:21
Prof. Ronni Gamzu meets with haredi leaders on Friday, Aug. 7 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prof. Ronni Gamzu meets with haredi leaders on Friday, Aug. 7
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new special headquarters to help stop the spread of coronavirus in haredi cities and towns launched Sunday morning under the authority of Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the country’s new coronavirus commissioner.
On Friday, Gamzu met with representatives from Jerusalem, Ashdod, Elad, Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit, as well as top representatives of the Home Front Command to discuss the establishment of the headquarters. The goal, he said, was to “prevent a closure by working together.”
The common goal, he stressed, is to lower infection. As such, although his “traffic light” program was approved by the government and he plans to start it in full on Sept. 1, he said some immediate actions should be taken.
As part of the new program, a 24/7 headquarters will operate with representatives of the Israel Police, health funds and Home Front Command. In each city, the headquarters will be run by a director that reports to the mayor. 
The headquarters is charged with monitoring testings, conducting epidemiological investigations and deciding with the police if there is a need for closures. 
The authorities will also work to prevent gatherings and contact between sick people and their families, plus help increase mask wearing. Coronavirus patients will be encouraged to isolate in a state-run coronavirus hotel and those families who need support during a family member’s isolation will receive it through the headquarters. 
The responsibility for ensuring the success of the program is Maj.-Gen. Roni Numa, who was originally tapped for Gamzu’s job. He currently runs the Central Command of the Israel Defense Force.
During his speech last Thursday, Gamzu said to the public: “Instead of closing from above, I want order – a partnership from below for all of us. This is my message; this is the message received in the cabinet from me.”
As of Sunday morning, there were 24,287 people with active cases of coronavirus - 786 new cases in the last day. On Shabbat, only 8,561 people were screened.
The number of serious patients was 388. Some 594 Israelis have died since the start of the pandemic. 


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
