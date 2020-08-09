The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus cabinet to convene Sunday, discuss new directives

The specific items under discussion center on closing workplaces in which a sick person has been and limiting the number of people traveling together in private cars.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 9, 2020 12:25
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, held over video conference due to the novel coronavirus, March 15, 2020. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, held over video conference due to the novel coronavirus, March 15, 2020.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday for an hour-long online meeting to discuss new but specific restrictions centered on closing workplaces in which there has been a sick patient and limiting the number of passengers in a private vehicle.
Specifically, the cabinet will weigh in on whether a Health Ministry district physician can require a private office to close down for 72 hours in the event that a coronavirus patient was discovered there. 
The policy would not be relevant to government offices or city council meetings, but would be to the entire private sector.
Moreover, a discussion will take place around how many passengers can be in a private vehicle at one time, who are not related to each other. During the first wave, this number was limited to two people but no such restrictions have since resurfaced.
Other items that the coronavirus cabinet is set to discuss in the coming days: 
> banning the openings of discotheques, bars and pubs, event and celebration halls, water parks and other similar events in which the infection rate could be high; and
> restricting events such as conferences, parties, festivals and organized trips, which could exceed gathering limits.
The cabinet is convening on the backdrop an 8.9% rate of people testing positive over the weekend. Although the Health Ministry reported only 763 new cases, this was out of less than 10,000 tests.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Women are allowed to receive rabbinic accreditation, High Court rules By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by