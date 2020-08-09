Coronavirus cabinet to convene Sunday, discuss new directives

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday for an hour-long online meeting to discuss new but specific restrictions centered on closing workplaces in which there has been a sick patient and limiting the number of passengers in a private vehicle.

Specifically, the cabinet will weigh in on whether a Health Ministry district physician can require a private office to close down for 72 hours in the event that a coronavirus patient was discovered there.

The policy would not be relevant to government offices or city council meetings, but would be to the entire private sector.

Moreover, a discussion will take place around how many passengers can be in a private vehicle at one time, who are not related to each other. During the first wave, this number was limited to two people but no such restrictions have since resurfaced.

Other items that the coronavirus cabinet is set to discuss in the coming days:

> banning the openings of discotheques, bars and pubs, event and celebration halls, water parks and other similar events in which the infection rate could be high; and

> restricting events such as conferences, parties, festivals and organized trips, which could exceed gathering limits.

The cabinet is convening on the backdrop an 8.9% rate of people testing positive over the weekend. Although the Health Ministry reported only 763 new cases, this was out of less than 10,000 tests.