Israel is opening: The latest COVID-19 restrictions and how to keep them

"We received a lot of joyful news today,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as the government approved lifting more coronavirus regulations.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 27, 2020 09:24
Israelis wearing face masks and gloves, walk outside an open restaurant proposing take aways and deliveries takes away on May 06, 2020 in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 The country’s coronavirus restrictions are lifting fast, leaving the public with many questions regarding what can be done, when and how. 
"We received a lot of joyful news today,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Tuesday night as the government approved lifting more coronavirus regulations. "Drink a cup of coffee and a beer too," he encouraged. "Go out and make a living.”
But the prime minister also said that the Health Ministry was closely monitoring the coronavirus spread to ensure that the number of active coronavirus cases in Israel did not rise too quickly as restrictions were lifted. In the 24 hours between May 25 and 26, some 32 new people were diagnosed with the virus - the highest number in at least a week. Moreover, the number of intubated cases increased by four people, topping 30 for the first time this week.
The following are the latest set of coronavirus restrictions, according to the Health Ministry:
Restaurants and Bars
>Establishments with a capacity of 100 or less people can operate at 100%; larger establishments can operate at 85%.
No self-service 
>1.5 meters should be kept between tables
>Tables, chairs, salt and pepper shakers and any other condiments or serving ware that is nondisposable must be disinfected between customers
>Tables set only after customers are seated
>Disposable menus
>Antibacterial gel readily available 
>All food products that are on display must be covered
>Making advance reservations is ideal
>Customers will have their temperatures taken
>A staff member must be in charge of ensuring coronavirus regulations are kept
 
Swimming Pools
>6-square meters per person in the water; 10-square meters per person on the deck
>The number of people in the changing room must be limited to double the number of showers on premise
>Wet saunas and Jacuzzis must remain closed; traditional, dry saunas may open
>A employee must be in charge of ensuring coronavirus regulations are kept
Tourist Attractions
>10-square meters per person in the attraction park; 2-square meters per person on any rides - except if they are members of the same nuclear family
>Gymborees and waterpark rides must remain closed
>Rides must be disinfected between participants
Hotels
>Pools and dining halls may open if they follow the general guidelines for restaurants and pools
Extra-curricular Activities and Youth Groups
>If the activity takes place indoors: 7-square meters per person within the facility or 50 people that can maintain a distance of two meters from one another
>Maintain consistent “capsules” of children
Must follow general “Purple Ribbon” standards for cleanliness and hygiene
Houses of Prayer (Synagogues, Churches, Mosques)
>Up to 70 total participants in a single space; up to 100 participants in two separate rooms but within the same complex
>In prayer houses where chairs are placed, consistent worshipers can sit down, but at least one chair must separate individuals
>No communal prayer books or other spiritual items; only those appointed can use communal sacred items
>Good hygiene should be stressed among participants and masks should be worn
>Someone must be put in charge of ensuring coronavirus restrictions are maintained
Beginning June 14
Event Halls
>All guests must register at the entrance
>Guests and staff should be asked how they are feeling and refused entry if they show any signs of coronavirus
>Guests will have their temperatures taken on arrival - anyone with a fever over 38 degrees Celcius will be refused entry
>The hall must know how to be in touch with each guest if someone is diagnosed with the novel coronavirus
>The hall management must provide ample signage to remind people of Health Ministry restrictions and ensure that guests maintain two meters between them
>The site must be regularly and effectively disinfected, including the bathrooms every hour
>Antibacterial gel must be readily available at the entrance and by bathrooms
>There must be at least two meters per guest; in those places that more than 200 people can attend, occupancy should be no more than 85%
>1.5 meters should be maintained between tables
>Employees should work in consistent shifts, wear masks and wash their hands regularly
>Guests must also wear masks, unless they are eating
>Nuclear families will be asked to sit together
>High-risk guests should sit in a designated area
>Dancing is OK, but high-risk guests are advised not to participate
>A buffet can be set-up, but food must be served by a staff member and not taken directly by guests
>An individual must be designated in charge of ensuring all coronavirus restrictions are maintained at each event


