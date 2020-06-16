Israel, Italy to develop coronavirus test using speech analysis

On the Israeli side the Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv's Center for Language Processing will head the project, while a parallel center from to Catholic University of the Sacred Heart will head the project in Rome.

The initial outline for the project was held on Tuesday between the Italian ambassador in Israel Gianluigi Benedetti and President of the Afeka College Ami Moyal. The aim of the project is to develop tools to help with the international fight with the coronavirus during the interim period between the first and second wave of the virus pandemic.

New technological tools, allowing pre-diagnostic detection of corona potential carriers through the analysis of patients’ voice, speech and coughing will be subjected to clinical trials sharing the same protocol.

"The collaboration between these two centers of excellence is one of the several fruitful results of the long-term intensive contacts between the Italian and Israeli scientific communities, further strengthened since the very first stage of the pandemic," Benedetti said.

"The expected result of the collaboration should provide us tools for dealing with future outbreaks of corona and other viruses," Prof. Moyal said.

In Tel Aviv, the Rabin Medical Center will host the trials on Israel's side, while in Rome the Gemelli University Hospital will hold the trials on the Italian side.

"We are looking forward to a successful cooperation between our institutes, and our countries, in developing technology-based tools that will assist our citizens, countries and humanity in the fight against corona virus and together save lives," added Prof. Moyal.