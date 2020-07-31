The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel passes 500 dead from coronavirus

There were 321 patients in serious condition on Friday morning, including 99 who are intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 31, 2020 08:41
Magen David Adom worker wearing protective gear against the coronavirus in Israel (photo credit: FLASH90)
Magen David Adom worker wearing protective gear against the coronavirus in Israel
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Despite reports that Israel is gaining control of coronavirus, the number of infected people continues to rise. 
As of Friday morning, Israel surpassed 70,000 patients since the start of the pandemic and reported that more than 500 were dead.
Specifically, according to the Health Ministry’s Friday report, there were 1,785 people diagnosed with the novel virus on Thursday and another 104 between midnight at 7 a.m.
The total number of people infected with the virus stands at 70,379, among them 26,080 active patients.
There were 321 patients in serious condition on Friday morning, including 99 who are intubated.
The number of new patients in serious condition has gone down by about 1% for the last two days.
 
Another person died overnight, bringing the death toll to 503.
On Thursday, a report by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem predicted that at least another 200 people will die of coronavirus within the next three weeks. At the same time, according to their model, Israel has “gained control” of the pandemic and has started to flatten the curve. 
However, the number of daily cases will need to go down to ensure that come winter, when Israelis suffer from the flu and COVID-19, the country’s hospital system does not become overwhelmed. 
 
Where are Israel's "red zones?"
As of Friday morning, the Health Ministry was still reporting a number of cities with high levels of infection. These include: Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Modi'in Illit, Elad, Qalansawe, Ein Mahil, Kfar Masaryk, Mevo Horon and Mitzpe Yeriho. 
Jerusalem is no longer  red zone, but an "orange" or "amber" zone.


