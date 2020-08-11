Israel tops China in number of coronavirus cases

Israel has had more coronavirus cases than China, according to numbers presented by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.As of Tuesday morning, Israel had 85,354 people infected with the novel virus and China had 84,712, according to the website World ‘O Meters website. However, Israel has had fewer than 650 people die from corona and China has had 4,634. During a briefing Tuesday, Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that the country is still struggling to lower its infection rate and that Israel is running out of time. "I want to succeed in the issue of preventing gatherings,” Gamzu said. “I tell the citizens of Israel: If you do not succeed in preventing yourself from gathering, then perhaps there is no choice but to impose a closure."He noted that he is less concerned about gatherings in open spaces, such as on beaches, but that in closed places people are more likely to become infected. He said he wants to avoid a lockdown to give hope to the 800,000 people who are unemployed because another closure could mean another half-a-million people out of work. But he cautioned this could only be done if the Health Ministry directives are adhered to.“The public needs to understand that a business that allows too-large a crowd to gather will be closed,” Gamzu stressed. He also said that he is seeing a phenomenon where people with symptoms are not being screened.“There is a decrease in the amount of people being tested,” Gamzu said. “There is also a situation where people are afraid to be tested for all sorts of reasons. It bothers me and creates an effect of latent morbidity.“Such people may infect at home and elsewhere,” he continued. “They may be avoiding isolation - but it just does not make sense. I call for people to be tested.”At the presser, the Health Ministry issued new testing guidelines - again. This time they were presented by the ministry’s new head of public health, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis. “We are expanding the scope of the testing,” she said. “We will now screen people without symptoms who were in contact with a verified patient if the epidemiological investigation defined that there was 'dangerous contact' between them. “I ask everyone: even if they test negative, isolation must be completed.” As per the new protocol, going forward, people who have encountered someone who is known to have the virus will be tested, regardless of their symptoms. Until now, only family members of the patient were required to be screened. Additionally, anyone who is planning to undergo an elective medical procedure will be tested 72 hours in advance to ensure that he or she is not a carrier. Alroy-Preis additionally explained that medical workers who were exposed to a known coronavirus patient could potentially leave isolation as early as 10 days later. Under the new system, the health care worker would enter quarantine and be tested between five to eight days after coming in contact with the patient. If the test comes out negative, then the medical professional would be retested on day 10. If that test is negative, too, the worker will be released. Israelis considering traveling abroad would need to adhere to the requirements of the countries to which they are visiting. On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that 22,833 people were screened for the virus, of which around 7% (1,641 people) tested positive. Another 387 were diagnosed with corona between midnight and press time. In his remarks, Gamzu also referred to the challenge of “red cities,” such as Bnei Brak, Elad, Beitar Illit and Modi’in Illit, which he said are not yet being fully managed.“A lot more work needs to be done and it does not happen fast,” Gamzu stressed. He said specifically that the Health Ministry is weighing putting a closure on Modi’in Illit, where it showed that on Tuesday there 1,134 active cases, including 586 who were diagnosed in the last week. He said that he does not want to place closures on the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities that are red and orange but that there may be no choice.There are currently four red cities: Modi’in Illit, Bnei Brak, Ein Naqquba and Kafr Bara. However, there are 25 orange cities, including Jerusalem, which continues to have the highest number of sick people at 3,761.Speaking earlier Tuesday, Health Minister Yuli expressed a similar message: Lockdown “depends on the citizens and if they will keep the guidelines.”