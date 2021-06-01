The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel-UAE water research institute to open in Abu Dhabi

The development of the institute will be done as part of a partnership between Watergen, an Israeli water from air technology company, in collaboration with the UAE-based company Baynunah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 1, 2021 20:01
Running water. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Running water.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on Tuesday that would see the development of a water research institute as part of a strategic commercial collaboration, as highlighted in a Tel Aviv University press release.
The project will be done as part of a partnership between Watergen, an Israeli water from air technology company; the UAE-based company Baynunah, which specializes in food security; and the Moshe Mirilashvili Institute for Applied Water Studies at Tel Aviv University.  
At a signing ceremony of the agreement, representatives of all parties were in attendance, including Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, Owner and President of Watergen; President of the Tel Aviv University Prof. Ariel Porat, Prof. Dror Avisar, Head of Moshe Mirilashvili Institute for Applied Water Studies at Tel Aviv University; H.E. Khedaim Abdulla Al Derei, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Al Dahra Group, Baynunah's parent company; and Eitan Na’eh, the Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, among others. 
In light of the agreement, Prof. Milette Shamir, Vice President of Tel Aviv University, spoke of the importance of Israeli-Emirati collaboration, saying in a statement that “Tel Aviv University has a strong commitment to excellence in research and to extensive international collaboration. Research at the joint water institute will build on our special academic strengths, and will open a path for collaboration with the UAE in other mutual areas of research, as well as to student and faculty exchange programs.” 
The joint venture is expected to commercialize Watergen products in the UAE, Gulf region and Africa, which has already been utilized in Abu Dhabi, providing pure drinking water to residents. The partnership will also include the increased deployment of Watergen's technology throughout the UAE. Watergen's technology allows for the production of drinking water via air, which through a standard electrical connection, can yield up to 6,000 liters of water per day. 
Since its inception, Watergen's technology has been used in over 80 countries, both in the developed and developing worlds, including in remote villages, hospitals, schools, disaster-struck areas, cities and office buildings. 
“The Abraham Accords has given countries in the Middle East the opportunity to improve and advance relations in various fields,” said Watergen’s President and CEO, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, with regards to the agreement. 
“Thanks to the agreements, we - an Israeli company – are able to cooperate with our Middle East neighbors to solve one the region’s difficult problems - water scarcity. Throughout history, conflicts have often been centered around controlling water sources. Today we are doing the opposite: building peace and a common future around a groundbreaking Israeli technology that will provide a plug-and-play solution which allows all residents of the UAE and the world an unlimited access to off grid, top quality and pure drinking water," he added.  


