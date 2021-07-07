The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID: Israel will discuss letting vaccinated tourists in – official

Israel's borders have been closed to foreign nationals for over a year. "Tourists can already enter as part of groups," said Israel's coronavirus commissioner.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 7, 2021 21:24
First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause. (photo credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)
First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
(photo credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)
The Israeli authorities are going to discuss whether to open the borders to vaccinated tourists starting from August 1 as currently planned in the coming days, Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said in a press conference on Wednesday.
“As it is known, we postponed the entrance of vaccinated tourists from July 1 to August 1,” Ash said. “In the coming days we will examine the topic again and we will see if we can open to vaccinated tourists on August 1.”
“I would like to emphasize that tourists can already enter as part of groups according to the outline we approved with the Tourism Ministry,” he added.
Israeli borders have been closed to foreign nationals for over a year, with only limited exceptions.
Vaccinated visitors from countries considered at low risk were supposed to be allowed in on July 1, under criteria decided by the Health Ministry, as it was announced by outgoing Tourist Ministry Orit Farkash-Hacohen on June 12 and again by Interior Minister Ayeled Shaked on June 20, after the new government was sworn in.
However, the Health Ministry never announced the exact details of the outline – including which countries would be included, whether tourists would be able to skip the serological test which at the moment is required from anyone who was inoculated abroad in order to be released from isolation and which vaccines would be recognized.
On June 23, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that the entrance of tourists would be postponed, following the increase in coronavirus cases – the country currently has some 3,400 active cases up from less than 200 at the beginning of June.
According to what Ash said, it appears that there are uncertainties also regarding the date of August 1.


Tags Tourism Airport Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Reuven Rivlin: A stable president for unstable times - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by