Coronavirus: Cabinet to meet again on Wednesday to discuss new measures

Among the measures the ministers are expected to discuss are to require parents of an infected child to quarantine even if they are vaccinated, as well as to mandate undergoing a coronavirus rapid test to access events with more than 100 children or nursing homes for the elderly.

In addition, health officials are expected to recommend demanding an additional test for all those entering Israel after four days, as well as expanding the list of countries from where travelers are required to quarantine even if they are inoculated or recovered.

The list includes only a limited number of nations under travel ban: Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa. According to the proposal, the number of countries would increase significantly to include all those that at the moment are under a travel warning – which has no practical consequences for travelers – such as the UAE and Colombia.

The government is also expected to step up enforcement against those who fail to wear their masks in closed public spaces.

Some 521 new virus carriers were identified on Tuesday, with over 85,000 tests processed. Both numbers mark the highest since March.

Some 40 patients were in serious conditions as of Wednesday morning, two more than on the previous evening. At the lowest on June 20, the number stood at 21.

While the serious morbidity has registered a slight increase since the beginning of the current outbreak – which has seen the number of active cases in the country surging from less than 200 to almost 3,300 - the increase has been very limited compared to what was happening in the past.

On April 13, with a similar number of active cases the country had about 240 patients in serious conditions.

A likely explanation for this development is that over 45% of current virus carriers are schoolchildren, and over 40% are people who were fully vaccinated. Both groups are unlikely to develop serious symptoms.