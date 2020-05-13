The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli-American Gamida hits goal in phase 3 blood cancer trial

The company uses umbilical cord blood, which like bone marrow and peripheral blood, is a rich source of stem cells for transplantation.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 13, 2020 19:50
Red blood cells (illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Red blood cells (illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Israeli-American company Gamida Cell Ltd. this week announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of an investigatory advanced cell therapy, known as Omidubicel, which could be a potential life-saving treatment option for blood cancer patients in need of bone marrow transplant.
It is the first bone marrow transplant product to receive “Breakthrough Therapy Designation” from the US Food and Drug Administration, and according to its CEO Dr. Julian Adams, it has the potential to be the first FDA-approved bone marrow transplant graft.
Adams said that the company expects to begin submitting its biologics license application for Omidubicel to the FDA on a rolling basis in the fourth quarter of this year.
“We are very pleased with the results of the Phase 3 data reported, which moves us one step closer toward bringing potentially curative therapies to patients,” he said. “By the second half of 2021, Omidubicel could actually be available.”
The study specifically showed that the median time to neutrophil engraftment was 12 days for patients randomized to Omidubicel compared to 22 days for the comparator group. Neutrophil engraftment is a measure of how quickly the stem cells a patient receives in a transplant are established and begin to make healthy new cells.
Adams said that rapid neutrophil engraftment is associated with reconstituting the immune system more rapidly and allowing patients to leave the hospital sooner. He said every day immunocompromised patients are in the hospital they are at greater risk for infection and other complications.
Julian Adams / Credit: CourtesyJulian Adams / Credit: Courtesy
The company uses umbilical cord blood, which like bone marrow and peripheral blood, is a rich source of stem cells for transplantation. For some patients, there may be advantages to having a cord blood stem cell transplant instead of a transplant with marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. However, Adams said that even though for 30 years the value of this cord blood was known, many times there were simply not enough donor cells. The Omidubicel technology expands the cells 30 to 50 fold to make a dose that can be administered to adults. This, he said, “solves the ability to reach those patients who cannot find adult genetically matched donors.”
Stem cell transplants are in high demand, with over 30,000 individuals in line for the procedure each year. It is estimated that between 40% and 70% of patients cannot find a matching donor and in some cases this lack of treatment can be fatal.
Cord blood banking helps to alleviate this issue, as their storage facilities make cord blood readily available for those in need. Moreover, in cord blood stem cell transplants, the donor and recipient can be mismatched making it a lot easier to find a donor.
Omidubicel is intended to address the current limitations of bone marrow transplant by providing a therapeutic dose of stem cells while preserving the cells’ functional therapeutic characteristics.
The international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies undergoing a bone marrow transplant compared to a comparator group of patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant. The primary endpoint was time to neutrophil engraftment. Some 125 people with various forms of blood cancer between the ages of 12 and 65 participated.
The study showed that patients treated with omidubicel demonstrated more rapid neutrophil engraftment.
“These results have the potential to substantially move the field forward,” said Dr. Mitchell Horwitz, principal investigator and professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Institute, “and represent an important step toward making stem cell transplantation more accessible and more successful for patients with lethal blood cancers.”


Tags cancer stem cell research Blood cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by