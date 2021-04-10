The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli company achieves breakthrough in non-toxic waterproof fabrics

The experiment results indicated that Sonovia's ultrasound tech brought the fabrics to level 100 water resistance, the highest possible level, for each fabric sample tested.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2021 06:13
Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of Zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of Zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli fabric product manufacturer Sonovia announced on Monday that a recent experiment found their patented ultrasound technology was able to bring fabrics to the highest level of water resistance according to international standards.
Sonovia was able to reach this level of water resistance with a "significantly lower concentration level of active ingredients that currently used water-resistance methods," without the need for toxic chemical pollutants such as PFOS and PFOA.
The tests were performed at the Qima International Laboratory according to the International Standard for the Testing of Water Immunity - AATCC-22, in accordance with the guidelines and requirements of Sonovia's commercial partner, and their results indicated a level 100 water resistance, the highest possible level, for each fabric sample tested.
The tech still needs to undergo more performance testing in an external lab and is expected to end this phase of product testing towards the end of this month.
The market for chemical compounds for imparting global waterproof properties is estimated to sized at around $800 million per year. 
Today however, the chemical compounds used for imparting waterproof properties that exhibit the highest efficiency for water resistance, as well as the highest resistance to household washes are based on the chemical compunds PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulphonate). 
Both of these compounds are currently being rigorously examined by various regulatory authorities around the world due to them being suspected of being carcinogenic, causing mutations in DNA, impairing fertility, and functioning as long-lasting pollutants in nature and in the human body. 
According to Sonovia, companies operating in this market anticipate that the use of these materials could be restricted or banned in the coming years and as a result, there is a need to find solutions to impart water-resistant qualities to fabrics without the use of these materials, while maintaining similar performance.


Tags pollution water clothing chemicals Sonovia
