The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli company developing medical cannabis spray to treat skin conditions

The innovative topical spray is expected to effectively treat atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, pain and lesions.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 19, 2021 18:55
A CanBreed researcher takes a sample from a cannabis plant. (photo credit: CANBREED)
A CanBreed researcher takes a sample from a cannabis plant.
(photo credit: CANBREED)
Israeli medical cannabis company Cannassure announced on Tuesday that they will be developing a topical cannabis spray to treat a variety of inflammatory skin conditions, along with Swedish Pharmaceutical company Lipidor, which specializes in dermatology.
The companies signed a development agreement together after successfully completing the feasibility stage in the process of developing an over-the-counter (OTC) topical spray for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, pain and lesions.
In addition to the development deal, Cannassure will now have the exclusive right to use Lipidor's innovative AKVANO® topical spray technology.
According to Cannassure's estimates, the combined treatment market for all of these chronic illnesses and symptoms could be worth over $50 billion by 2027.
The feasibility study looked at different models to see whether Cannassure's cannabinoids were compatible with Lipidor's topical drug delivery spray technology.
Cannassure said that it has proven that the cannabinoids can be well combined into the AKVANO system, into a homogeneous, uniform and stable formulation.
Cannassure CEO Ran Amir stated that the company looked forward to the joint development process, saying that "The AKVANO non-touch application paired with an excellent uptake of active substance in different skin layers opens up the door for new high-potential treatments with great patient benefits."
After the OTC topical spray, Amir said that Cannassure plans to expand to also developing prescription-based pharmaceutical products, adding that they have seen "significant interest from distributors."
Ola Holmlund, CEO of Lipidor AB, was "delighted" about the licensing agreement and emphasized the importance of the feasibility study's results.
“This is an important milestone and an external validation of our unique formulation platform, showing that cannabinoids can also be well incorporated into AKVANO," Holmlund said. 
"Cannassure’s advanced production facility, development resources and distribution relationships for medical cannabis are of a high standard," Holmlund said, adding that "We have great faith in Cannassure as well as high expectations on the partnership with the aim to commercialize the new drugs as soon as possible.”


Tags medicine medical marijuana israel Cannabis skincare skin Medical cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by