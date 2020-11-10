The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli company reports first ever successful genetically edited cannabis

CanBreed says that using genome editing capabilities, they will be able to develop plants which exhibit improved agronomical traits which would make cannabis farming more affordable and sustainable.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 19:16
A CanBreed researcher takes a sample from a cannabis plant. (photo credit: CANBREED)
A CanBreed researcher takes a sample from a cannabis plant.
(photo credit: CANBREED)
CanBreed, a leading Israeli cannabis genetics and seeds company, announced on Tuesday that as part of its R&D efforts to develop Powdery Mildew resistance in cannabis, it has detected the first ever successful genome editing event in cannabis. 
The milestone was achieved using the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, which awarded its inventors this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry. 
While humans have been making genetic modifications in cannabis plants through selective breeding and various other methods for centuries, this is the first time an attempt by a commercial company to edit the cannabis plant using CRISPR-Cas-9 technology has been successful, according to CanBreed.
The company says that using genome editing capabilities, they will be able to develop plants which exhibit improved agronomical traits, essential for large scale, high-quality and cost-efficient cultivation.
CanBreed’s CEO, Ido Margalit, added “As a young Israeli company, we are very excited and proud to present this extraordinary achievement, which will change the face of cannabis cultivation in Israel and around the world." 
This announcement comes after CanBreed secured a commercial license to the foundational CRISPR-Cas9 patents from the patent holders – Corteva Biosciences and Broad Institute (of MIT and Harvard Universities).
CanBreed has applied for a number of patent applications which cover some of the most essential agronomical traits in cannabis, such as a resistance to Powdery Mildew (one of the most common and acute diseases in cannabis cultivation) and achieving flowering independent of day length.
Genetic modifications such as these would help make both industrial (hemp) and recreational/medical (cannabis) crops much more sustainable, increasing the economic viability and profitability of both types of crop in the future.
"Such developments will enable CanBreed to provide cannabis cultivators with the much-needed solution of uniform and enhanced cannabis plants that will pave the road to the standardization of the industry," Margalit added.
The announcement comes after three years of arduous research by CanBreed’s R&D team, which is composed of geneticists, molecular biologists and agronomists that joined CanBreed from leading research institutes and seed companies in Israel with the goal of increasing the profitability of cannabis farming.


Tags marijuana medical marijuana israel Cannabis genetics dna CannaTech genome editing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran consistency By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by