The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli company uses AI to detect breast cancer, gets EU authorization

The application is web-based, therefore accessible from anywhere and analyzes biopsies’ slides.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 27, 2021 20:10
Breast cancer illustrative photo. (photo credit: IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)
Breast cancer illustrative photo.
(photo credit: IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)
Israeli technology employing artificial intelligence to detect breast cancer has obtained European Union approval, the company, Ibex Medical Analytics, announced on Wednesday.
Established in 2016, Ibex is headquartered in Tel Aviv and is focused on developing AI solutions to cancer diagnosis.
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer malignant disease in women, with several million cases per year,” Ibex Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Daphna Laifenfeld said. “For this reason, both timely and accurate diagnosis is really critical.”
According to Laifenfeld, in the past few years, an increase of breast cancer cases, as well as the development of personalized medicine has led to an increased complexity in diagnosis, reducing the number of pathologists who are able to read biopsies.
“This results in an increased workload on labs and healthcare systems and this essentially means that there are more mistakes in the data,” she noted. “Considering how serious and prevalent the disease is, it’s really important to have an application that can actually be used as an automated solution and a decision support tool to pathologists.”
Ibex’s Galen Breast solution aims to assist physicians in the task.
The application is web-based, therefore accessible from anywhere and analyzes biopsies’ slides.
“When a biopsy is taken, in order to process it, small tissue sections are put on each last slide, which are then analyzed and reviewed by a pathologist, either under a microscope or digitally on a computer,” Laifenfeld explained. “Our application works on these digital images of these biopsy slides.”
The technology was trained using hundreds of such images. It is able to detect various types of breast cancer, including invasive and in-situ cancers and to distinguish between different types of invasive cancer.
The CE mark was obtained after a clinical study carried out by the Maccabi Health Services in Israel and at the Institut Curie in France.
“We are impressed with the successful study outcomes and performance of Galen Breast,” Institut Curie Director of Pathology Anne Vincent-Salomon, and the principal investigator in the study, said in a press release. “Our team demonstrated that Ibex’s AI technology goes beyond detecting cancer and provides accurate insights on the type of tumor, the nuclear grading of in situ carcinomas and more. I’m confident that artificial intelligence will support breast pathologists and provide a benefit to cancer patients across multiple segments of the diagnostic workflow and look forward to seeing this technology widely adopted in the field.”
According to Laifenfeld, the technology, which is already used in Israel and in other countries, has already been ordered by several medical centers in Europe.
In the past, Ibex developed a solution to employ artificial intelligence to detect prostate cancer.
“With our application we aim to transform the practice of cancer diagnosis step by step, tissue by tissue,” Laifenfeld concluded.


Tags cancer Artificial intelligence breast cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by