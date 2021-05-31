The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli diabetes care platform DayTwo raises $37m.

This round raises the capital invested in the company to $85 million.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 31, 2021 17:03
The DayTwo team. (photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
The DayTwo team.
(photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
DayTwo said Monday it raised $37 million to continue the development of technologies to improve the health of people with diabetes and other metabolic diseases.
The funds raised will be used for the company’s first product, which is already helping over 70,000 users in Israel and the US, based on research and technology that was developed at the Weizmann Institute by Profs. Eran Segal and Eran Elinav. The solution uses artificial intelligence (AI), the sequencing of the gut microbiome and other clinical measures to create precision nutrition-based food prescriptions to balance blood sugar levels after meals.
“In the coming decade, the digital health tech industry will be a global engine of growth at least as powerful as the cyber industry in the previous decade, and no less important, we are privileged to see the direct link between the work of the development department and its impact on people’s health," said Adi Lev, DayTwo’s deputy CEO for research and development.
"When a patient in Michigan reported this week that she had canceled complex bariatric surgery, or when another person with diabetes stops using medications to regulate his condition because he is better managing his blood sugar levels through better daily food choices, it gives a sense of meaning and real added value to what we do. Moreover, DayTwo has the largest microbiome database in the world containing medical, nutritional, behavioral data and deep genetic sequencing of the intestinal bacteria of tens of thousands of people. The capital raised will fund the continuation of the research into the links between the bacteria in our bodies and other diseases, and the development of new algorithms, in order to provide new scientific discoveries  that will have proven clinical outcomes.”
The current round of funding comes after the company demonstrated significant clinical impact on participants in the DayTwo program in the US including decreased blood sugar levels and a significant decrease in prescription medication costs, the company said. As a result, DayTwo is working with large employers and health plans in the US market. In the Israeli market, the company is collaborating with Clalit Health Services, which provides DayTwo’s solution to its members, and the company expects to launch a similar collaboration with Maccabi Health Services.
“Over the past year we have devoted most of our efforts and focus to the US market. It is very important to show the clinical impact and improved health of users, as well as savings in healthcare costs," said Lihi Segal, CEO and founder of DayTwo.
"Our solution leads to a significant and rapid reduction in healthcare costs due to a reduction in prescription medication, fewer visits to the doctor, fewer complex surgical procedures with accompanying complications in the case of diabetes and metabolic diseases.  We will continue to invest resources, expand our development center in Israel, and bring in expert developers in order to intensify our research on intestinal bacteria and develop additional solutions with real clinical impact.”
This round raises the capital invested in the company to $85 million. DayTwo’s existing investors, including aMoon of Marius Nacht and Dr. Yair Schindel, 10D of Yahal Zilka, and Cathay Innovation Ventures, participated, and were joined by new investors, including Poalim Capital Markets, La’maison Fund and Micron Ventures. 


Tags business diabetes fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by