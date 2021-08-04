The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli doctor uses tiny, robot ‘hands’ to untrap urethra - no blood loss

Dr. Shay Golan, head of the Urologic Oncology Service at Beilinson Hospital, decided to try something new and, for the first time in Israel, a robot performed the surgery in 50 minutes.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2021 05:40
Dr. Shay Golan with his roboto (photo credit: COURTESY BEILINSON HOSPITAL)
Dr. Shay Golan with his roboto
(photo credit: COURTESY BEILINSON HOSPITAL)
For the first time in Israel, a doctor at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva has used a da Vinci robot to perform the complex surgery of untrapping a man’s ureter from behind his vena cava – the largest vein in the body that carries blood to the heart from other areas.
Last month, a 41-year-old patient checked in to Beilinson suffering from the effects of retrocaval ureter, a ureter that abnormally encircles the inferior vena cava. Only one in 1,500 people are born with this deformity, which worsens over decades until eventually it leads to sepsis. 
With a retrocaval ureter, the ureter passes behind the large vein instead of in front of it or right by it. The only way to cure the person is to perform a complex operation to move the ureter. 
Usually “open” surgery is performed, meaning the patient is cut open. But Dr. Shay Golan, head of the Urologic Oncology Service at Beilinson, decided to try something new and, for the first time in Israel, a robot performed the surgery in 50 minutes, making only three very small incisions (each less than 1 centimeter) in his belly and without any blood loss. 
“He is a young healthy guy, so he recovered very quickly,” Golan told the Post. “A day after the surgery, he was able to perform all the basic things by himself like taking shower, walking by himself, eating what he wanted without limitations. After three days in the hospital, we discharged him.”
In contrast, the doctor said, if the surgery had been performed the usual way, the patient would have been in much more pain and there would have been a much higher risk for complications since a 15- to 20-centimeter incision would have had to be made, increasing the chances for wound infection.
Pain medications would have kept him in the hospital longer and his recovery would likely have taken much more time.
The da Vinci robotic surgical system has been around for decades. The same surgery has been performed, though not many times, in other countries. But this was the first time that any hospital in Israel tried to do it.
The way it works is that the surgeon sits on a console that theoretically can be far away from the surgical bed and the patient, though in practice he or she is in the room and communicating with the nurses and assistants who are standing by the patient. 
The surgeon uses two joysticks to manipulate the robotic hands.
“The surgeon is in full control,” Golan stressed. “The robot does nothing autonomously.” 
The robot has four hands: three that can “do the work” and one that holds a camera. The pictures that the camera-hand captures are displayed on a large video screen, allowing the surgeon to see what is going on inside the patient.
“You see everything 12 times better because the robotic system’s camera gives you 3-D vision, making the precision better, which translates perfectly and directly into improved clinical outcomes,” Golan said. 
He said using robots to perform such surgeries is just “one of the new developments we can expect to see in the coming years.”


Tags Israel medicine technology Surgery robot
