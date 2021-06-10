The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli experts find possible key to avoid immune system’s ‘overreaction’

An “overreaction” of the immune system, the so-called “Cytokine storm” has also been one of the causes of severe disease or death in many coronavirus patients.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 10, 2021 17:45
Two genetically engineered T Cells (light green) attacking a cancer cell in red. (photo credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)
Two genetically engineered T Cells (light green) attacking a cancer cell in red.
(photo credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)
A group of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and international researchers have uncovered the mechanism that allows the immune system to decide whether to respond to a particular antigen. The groundbreaking study could represent a key to prevent excessive immune responses – a dynamic that is at the basis of numerous severe diseases including some auto-immune diseases.
An “overreaction” of the immune system, the so-called “Cytokine storm” has also been one of the causes of severe disease or death in many coronavirus patients.
“Often, when people think about the immune system, they think about antibodies, which are produced by B cells,” Technion Prof. Debbie Yablonski, one of the authors of the study recently published in The Journal of Immunology, said. “However, we are focusing on a branch of the immune system that is composed by T cells.”
The professor explained that T cells’ function is to check whether there are changes in the body’s cells, changes that can be caused by a pathogen, such a virus, but also by other mechanisms like cancer.
“When the T cells detect change, they initiate an immune response,” Yablonski said.
Scientists have known for a while that in order to activate, T cells need to receive two different signals.
“What we have uncovered for the first time is how these two signals are integrated, which means how the cell determines that both of them are present prior to responding,” Yablonski noted.
One signal is specific for every type of T cell and connected to the foreign agent they recognize.
“This is the reason why for example, when the flu virus changes a little bit, we can get sick again or we need a new vaccine,” she said.
The second signal, which according to Yablonski works as a safety mechanism to prevent T cells from activating for the wrong reasons, is not specific to one individual antigen.
“It is a mechanism that can alert the body that danger is actually present in the body,” she noted. “If I see some smoke from afar, I won’t necessarily call the firefighters, because it could simply be caused by someone doing a barbecue, however, if I know that there is a fire, I will call them. The second signal is there to tell the T cell whether or not it should react to the first signal.”
The researchers aim to further study this inhibitory mechanism and potentially to enhance it so that it can help prevent excessive immune responses which occur in many dangerous diseases.
“It could be that in the future we are going to be able to tone them down,” Yablonski remarked.
As for the potential implications of the discovery in fighting COVID-19 and, the professor said that it is premature to assess them, but it is a venue that can be pursued. 


Tags technion scientific study Coronavirus COVID-19 immune system
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by