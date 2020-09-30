The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli pharma pioneer introduces TaffiX antiviral nose-powder

TaffiX is a powder-based medical device that coats the nasal passages.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 15:36
TaffiX is a powder-based nasal medical treatment meant to kill most viruses (photo credit: EFRAT ESHEL)
TaffiX is a powder-based nasal medical treatment meant to kill most viruses
(photo credit: EFRAT ESHEL)
When Nasus Pharma Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dalia Meggido discussed COVID-19 with fellow workers, she joked that it would have been fantastic if one could simply burn the virus as it enters the nose in the breathing process. The joke quickly became a reality when she realized such a thing could, in theory, be done.
The body usually attempts to capture viruses and hostile bacteria using rhinorrhoea [a runny nose], but its pH level is 6.8 – not enough to destroy viruses. Also, since it is a liquid, people usually swallow it or blow their noses dry, so it doesn’t stay in the body long.
TaffiX is a powder-based medical device that coats the nasal passages with a clear HPMC jelly having a 3.5 pH level, Meggido told The Jerusalem Post, adding that and works for up to five hours in test animals. Human users don’t feel the acidic effect because the gel is formed on the naturally produced coating of the nasal passages.  
Although TaffiX is sold in Israel, the Health Ministry declined to approve the claim that it can prevent COVID-19. In the EU, however, the product is sold with that claim, as well as that it can prevent almost all other viruses (99%) from entering the body via the nose.
“The coronavirus has a series of proteins around it which it uses as “keys” to open various “locks” in the cells it wishes to enter and take over,” Meggido told the Post. “Many of these “locks” are located in the human nose.”  
With a rich history in working on orphan drugs – cures for rare diseases that are harder to market – she confessed to being fearful when she sees the speed at which humanity is racing to find a vaccination for COVID-19.
“We know more about the virus and how it operates,” she said, “but not what its weak points are. Such research takes, in normal conditions, years upon years. If they will be able to reach a vaccination within a year only God himself knows what will be the long-term effects of such a thing.”  
While she agrees that “the need is real,” she points to some issues that even an effective, fairly safe vaccine may not be able to answer. For example, if the vaccination will need to be transported in a cold container, the costs of shipping and handling it will skyrocket.   
Meggido used to treat patients as a medical doctor before she decided in the 1980's to transition into business.  
“I had seen many cases of rare genetic diseases that most companies don’t even try to create a cure for, and these children sadly died,” she lamented.
She added that, in addition to that emotional motivation, there is also a practical one in that the FDA requires less testing before approving orphan drugs – “but not lesser quality tests,” she points out.
Israel, being the home of the Jewish people, which as an ethnic group that tends to marry within itself, is also a fertile ground for such research. If in the US one would need to reach out to ten centers to test on 50 patients, studies can be done in Israel at much greater ease.
Meggido chose to invest in Chiasma, a company that developed a way to treat Acromegaly and was able to obtain FDA approval this summer. Meggido has also been involved with Alcobra (now Arcturus Therapeutics) and BioBlast Pharma. Both companies have had their ups and down.  
“We are in an industry with a one to 10,000 success rate between scientists finding something in a lab and it eventually becoming a product,” she told the Post.  
“At the end of the day, biology isn’t math and you can fail even if you did everything perfectly well,” Meggido explained.
“It’s not a shame to fail because biology surprised you; it’s a shame to fail due to bad management of a company.” 


Tags Pharmaceuticals innovation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by