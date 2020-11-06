Israeli scientists find factor in preventing viral infections in bacteria

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Further research proved that the retron was involved in protecting bacteria against viruses that specialize in infecting bacteria, knowns as phages. According to their research, retrons fight off phages by being continuously connected – physically and functionally – to a specific other gene.

Bacteria became less successful in fighting off phage infection when either the gene or the retron were mutated.

The research team set off in search of more retron-gene complexes in the defense islands, eventually finding some 5,000 retrons - many of which were new - in the defense islands of numerous bacterial species. Prof. Sorek's team believe that these retrons could be able to provide better templates for specific gene-editing needs.

To prove the theory that retrons function as immune mechanisms, researchers transplanted retrons into bacterial cells that previously didn't contain them. Results showed that in many of the cells, retrons protected the bacteria from phage infection.

According to their research, retrons do this by causing the infected cells to commit suicide. The strategy only works however if the suicide mechanism works faster than the virus makes copies of itself and spreads to other cells.

“It’s a clever strategy, and we found it works in a similar way to a guard mechanism employed in plant cells,” said Prof. Sorek.