The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli scientists take leap toward understanding why skin cancer spreads

Melanomas are a form of aggressive skin cancer. The scientists say this is a first and important step in developing novel treatments and eventually a cure.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 25, 2020 12:07
Cancer (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Cancer (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A research team headed by Dr. Assaf Zaritsky of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has determined some of the characteristics of melanoma cells that are likely to metastasize to other parts of the body, a first and important step in developing novel treatments and eventually a cure.
Melanomas are a form of aggressive skin cancer. 
The announcement is the next step in research about which Zaritsky presented in December 2018 at the American Society for Cell Biology/EMBO conference in San Diego. 
Using deep neural networks - sophisticated mathematical modelling to process data in complex ways - Zaritsky’s team created a representation of the functional state of individual cells that can help predict the chances that a stage III melanoma will progress to stage IV, the most advanced phase of melanoma and a serious form of skin cancer. This means that the cancer has spread from the lymph nodes to other organs, most often the lungs.
“The dream is that a person would come with stage III melanoma and doctors could predict if it would progress to stage IV or not and, based on that, adjust his or her treatment,” he told The Jerusalem Post. 
By generating cell images that were never observed experimentally and by exploiting temporal information from live cell imaging experiments, his team reverse engineered the physical properties of the latent image information that discriminates melanoma cells with low versus high metastatic efficiency. This revealed that cells that are likely to metastasize have pseudopodial extensions or miniature protrusions and increased light scattering.
“Deep neural network machine learning is a very powerful tool and can identify hidden patterns in complex cell imaging data that we do not see with our eyes,” Zaritsky explained. However, he said that often these machine learning techniques are criticized as uninterpretable black boxes, lacking the ability to provide meaningful explanations for the cell properties that drive the machine’s prediction. 
His team used melanoma cells from patients that were previously implanted into mice and showed associated metastatic potential to the patient’s outcome. The team investigated whether this potential can be predicted from the cells’ dynamics.
Zaritsky explained that, normally, metastatic progression is predicted through a combination of genetic tests, patient history and static histological slides. He said that it’s common to measure the properties of cells, such as their shape. However, “regular imaging methods would not give information about the rapid dynamics happening within the cells,” he said. 
 
The first stage of his research allows doctors to predict what is likely to happen to the melanoma cancer cells and treat accordingly. This newly revealed second stage helps identify why these cells metastasize “so we can create new treatments and eventually cures… If we know the properties of the cell that is going to metastasize, we can look for drugs.”
He said, “We would take cells from patients and apply different drugs to them to see how these drugs change the cells – whether they behave more like cells with less metastatic potential.”
Zaritsky stressed that his work is “a long way from a cure, but now we can start thinking about it much more than we could before.”
The research was already published on bioRxiv.org and has been submitted to Cell peer-reviewed journal. 


Tags cancer Ben Gurion University Melanoma research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let the judges do their job in Netanyahu's trial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine By IDO AHARONI
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Dov Lipman This Jerusalem Day, we need unity in more than just our government By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 Hungary, Austria stand against rest of EU blasting Israel
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
5 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by