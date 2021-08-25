Jerusalem’s Hadassah, Shaare Zedek launch partial strike 

It is likely that the financial crisis that caused seven Israeli hospitals to launch a partial strike on Wednesday will be rectified by the end of the day, according to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

He tweeted Wednesday morning that “representatives of the Health and Finance ministries have been holding marathon discussions for two days to resolve the crisis. Agreements are required and can be reached by the end of the day.”

At the same time, a person close to the crisis said that Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash called the head of one of the hospitals and informed him that he is working on it and it will be resolved.

“I don’t think the government will allow Jerusalem to be deprived of non-urgent care for more than a day or two,” said Prof. Jonathan Halevy, co-CEO of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

However, until the money owed to the hospitals is in the bank, they said they will not resume full operation

Seven Israeli hospitals, including Jerusalem’s only two emergency medical centers, launched a partial strike on Wednesday over some NIS 300 million shekels that they are owed by the government.

Specifically, the hospitals are still providing for emergency and life-saving needs, but are operating on “Shabbat mode,” meaning that they are turning away those who were scheduled for non-urgent elective surgeries and visitors to their outpatient clinics.

“Non-urgent patients will have to seek care in Tel Aviv,” Halevy said.

The hospitals, which include Hadassah-University Medical Center, Shaare Zedek, Mayanei HaYeshua, Laniado and three small hospitals in Nazareth, shared photos of empty parking lots and hallways.

The strike is over some NIS 630 million shekels that was promised to the seven hospitals between January and June 2021, of which they only received NIS 400. The hospitals were also supposed to receive an additional NIS 55 million per month in July and August and that money has not been transferred either.

These are what are known as “independent hospitals,” meaning they are the country’s only seven out of 29 facilities that are not owned by the government or one of the health funds.

Shaare Zedek, for example, was founded in 1873 and is owned by its board of directors. Hadassah was founded in 1912 and is run by Hadassah Women.

The hospitals have largely managed until now, but the coronavirus crisis pushed all of the hospitals into an even greater deficit, one that Halevy described as “an impossible situation.”

The deficits of the public hospitals were covered by the government.

At the end of last year, the government signed an agreement to transfer needed funds to the hospitals, which are mostly required to pay suppliers. Otherwise, the hospitals said that operations cannot be maintained and adequate care cannot be given to patients.

For example, Shaare Zedek is a major heart center. Halevy said it performs 20 to 25 catheterizations per day. Each catheter costs $1,000 to $3,000. “We don’t have money to pay suppliers to buy them.”

“Unfortunately we reached the red line,” Halevy’s co-CEO Ofer Merin said. “In the reddest cities in the last year today there are no medical services. Thousands of patients received cancellation notices, surgeries and treatments were canceled and all due to government opacity and non-compliance with agreements.

“We will not compromise on the quality of medicine and the services that our patients deserve,” he continued. “The Health Ministry must resolve this crisis.”