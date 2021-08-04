Marine protected areas harmed by overfishing, human pressures - TAU Study

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Ohayon explained that when an MPA works correctly, the expectation is that the recovery of the marine populations in the MPAs will result in a spillover, a process where fish and marine invertebrates migrate outside the borders of the MPA. In this way, the MPA can contribute not only to the conservation of marine nature, but also to the renewal of fish populations outside the MPA that have dwindled due to overfishing, according to a TAU spokesperson.

“When I saw the results, I immediately understood that we are looking at a pattern of edge effect," Ohayon said. “The edge effect is a well-studied phenomenon in terrestrial protected areas, but surprisingly has not yet been studied empirically in MPAs. This phenomenon occurs when there are human disturbances and pressures around the MPA, such as hunting/fishing, noise or light pollution that reduce the size of natural populations within the MPAs near their borders."

Researchers said this indicates that the global effectiveness of existing no-take MPAs is far less than previously thought. The findings reveal that 40% of the no-take MPAs worldwide (areas where fishing activity is completed prohibited) are less than 1 km2, which means that entire area is likely to experience an edge effect. In total, 64% of all no-take MPAs in the world are smaller than 10 km2 and may hold only about half (45-56%) of the expected population size in their area compared to a situation without an edge effect.

The university noted that the edge effect pattern does not remove the possibility of fish spillover, and it is still likely that fishers relish large fish coming from within the MPAs. This is evidenced by the concentration of fishing activity at the borders of MPAs. Simultaneously, the edge effect makes it known that marine populations near the border of MPAs are declining at a faster rate than the recovery of the populations around the MPA.