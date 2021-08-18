The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Mass serological testing for kids 3-12 to begin next week - full details

The country is hoping to screen at least 1.4 million Israeli students between the ages of three and 12 for coronavirus antibodies in the next two weeks before school starts.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 18, 2021 19:05
Magen David Adom (MDA) worker taking a serological tests for COVID-19 from an ultra-Orthodox child in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz-Stone), outside Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom (MDA) worker taking a serological tests for COVID-19 from an ultra-Orthodox child in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz-Stone), outside Jerusalem, August 9, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Although the country is meant to roll out wide-scale serological testing for children in the general community by next week, not all needed contracts are signed, the tests have not arrived and the cost of the project is still unknown, according to a senior official in the Home Front Command who spoke during a closed briefing on Wednesday.
“By the end of the week we should have it more together,” the official said.” We are really moving fast. We are really organized. This is a very big and complicated operation.”
He said that the cost for the serological testing, which will be covered by the state, will include the cost for the rapid serological testing kits and the reservists that are being paid to use them. But, “we don’t yet know the price.”
The country is hoping to screen at least 70% of the 1.4 million eligible Israeli students between the ages of three and 12 for coronavirus antibodies, ideally in the next two weeks before school starts. Although the senior official, who is overseeing the campaign on behalf of the IDF’s Alon Headquarters, said the campaign could last longer.
The goal of the operation is to find out how many students have had coronavirus but did not know and to provide them with Green Passes that will exempt them from isolation if one of their classmates tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year.
A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Ilana Gens, the head of the Public Health Services Headquarters at the Health Ministry told the Knesset on Wednesday that these passes would last “indefinitely” and that they will also work as passes outside of school, meaning to enter any location or event where a Green Pass is required.
A preliminary serological testing operation began last week in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) schools, which open up on the first of the Hebrew month of Elul. So far, the official said, around 20% of students have tested positive for antibodies. Earlier in the day, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka, showed that around 16% had tested positive.
The Home Front Command official said the expectation is that around 15% of Israeli students in the general community will have antibodies.
The tests are taken by pricking the student’s finger. They are developed in a portable machine within 15 minutes. The tests do not show the level of antibodies, just whether or not the child has them.
The IDF is working closely with local authorities, setting up testing stations in schools and community centers depending on the needs of the community. Some 400 “staffing groups” are being convened, each with a manager, a medic and a sampler, among other roles.
“The goal is to be as broad as possible,” the official said, noting that the needs of Tel Aviv are different than those of Jisr e-Zarqa or Emek Hayarden. He added that if in the first week the teams see that staff is not being effectively used in one municipality because no one is turning out for whatever reason, and that in another there are long lines, then the staffing will be redistributed.
During the briefing, the official also discussed challenges that the Alon Headquarters is facing in carrying out epidemiological investigations.
In July, only about half of verified cases received an epidemiological inquiry, according to Gens.
The official admitted that it has been difficult for the command to recruit investigators because most Israelis have gone back to work or are generally busier than they were during previous waves when the country was under lockdown.
There are currently 1,134 active epidemiological investigators, he said, and there are plans to increase that number by about 800 in the next three weeks to accommodate the growing number of cases.
In the interim, the investigation teams are focusing on the highest risk population – running investigations into all patients 60 and older, staff who work at geriatric centers and anyone who returned from abroad.
He said some people are contacted “within hours” and for others, it takes as much as 16 hours to begin their investigation.


Tags children school Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must get better at fighting fires - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by