Children age 3-12 soon to be offered green pass through serological tests

Children aged 3-12 will soon be able to receive a green pass by undergoing serological testing, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday evening.A joint operation run by the Health Ministry, Defense Ministry, Education Ministry, and the Home Front Command will allow children to undergo serological testing to determine whether or not they have coronavirus antibodies, allowing those who do to receive a green pass.The venture will roll out gradually, and will start next week in the cities of El'ad, Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, and Beit Shemesh.