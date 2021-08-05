The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Children age 3-12 soon to be offered green pass through serological tests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 5, 2021 22:44
 Children aged 3-12 will soon be able to receive a green pass by undergoing serological testing, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday evening.
A joint operation run by the Health Ministry, Defense Ministry, Education Ministry, and the Home Front Command will allow children to undergo serological testing to determine whether or not they have coronavirus antibodies, allowing those who do to receive a green pass.
The venture will roll out gradually, and will start next week in the cities of El'ad, Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, and Beit Shemesh.
US hopes Iran seizes opportunity for diplomacy now
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 09:18 PM
Three more complaints filed against modeling agent Shai Avital
Armed group in northern Burkina Faso kills 30 civilians and soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 07:09 PM
Disability rights organizations protest new budget, block highway
Tigrayan forces take control of Lalibela, a UN World Heritage Site
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 06:16 PM
Border Police officer who killed friend charged with aggravated murder
UN Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 05:46 PM
Forest fires rage in Jerusalem, Kiryat Hayovel residents evacuated
Lebanon's Mitaki reports progress, albeit slow, towards forming governmen
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 05:07 PM
Taliban target provincial Afghan cities in response to US strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 04:49 PM
Brush fire near Ahi'ezer brought under control
Fmr. deputy NSC head could face trial for fraud, breach of trust
Barzilai pediatric ward closed to new patients amid virus outbreak
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,421 new cases, 3.28% of tests return positive
Coronavirus in IDF: 499 personnel infected
