The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Memory triggering increases chance of drug addiction relapse - Hebrew U.

The research backs the claim that in the process of recovery from drug addiction, distancing oneself from contextual cues attached to drug use is imperative.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 23, 2020 17:58
PhD student Anna Terem takes part in a research study at Hebrew University of Jerusalem (photo credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
PhD student Anna Terem takes part in a research study at Hebrew University of Jerusalem
(photo credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
The structure of the brain allows people to trace memories by context, which ultimately may trigger strong urges associated to the recollection, such as a relapse in drug usage for addicts, according to researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem's (HU's) Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences and the Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Science.
This discovery may allow for a better understanding of the nature of drug addiction.
The mind's dynamic method of recalling may use markers to locate the memory. For example, one may remember where one was as it is attached to a strong memory, such as a trauma or a positive change.
This fits the idea of "incentive salience," a process in the brain which allows people to associate a neutral cognitive stimulus with positive reinforcement; for example, a child's reaction to a toy store may be neutral until it is tied to the positive reinforcement of receiving a toy from the store, in which case they attach the image of the storefront to a positive feeling.
The claustrum, an obscure and extremely dense section of the brain, seems to be directly related to this process, HU researchers have found, despite the section being particularly difficult to study.
They tested the effect of cocaine on the claustrum, where they found that certain neurons pivotal to the formation of an incentive salience lit up during cocaine use, linking context with the pleasure of the drug.
HU's Prof. Ami Citri, PhD student Anna Terem and a team of additional researchers placed lab mice in a conditioned-place preference (CPP) test, which teaches them to associate reward with context. They were given the choice of being in a location similar to where they were previously given cocaine and a different, neutral area, and they quickly congregated to the place tied to their drugged high.
The researchers performed the test while inhibiting, or limiting, the claustral neurons and found that when doing so, the mice no longer preferred hanging out in the cocaine-related room, even though the memory was surely there. When they activated the neurons, the mice would develop a preference for the context, even without the cocaine.
The research backs the claim that in the process of recovery from drug addiction, distancing oneself from contextual cues attached to drug use is imperative.
"These findings boosted our confidence that the claustrum is indeed integral to incentive salience, heightening the awareness of the mouse to the context in which it experienced the drug high," said Prof. Citri. "We hope this knowledge will lead to the development of new diagnostic tools to identify populations susceptible to addiction, as well as new therapeutic approaches."


Tags Hebrew University drugs scientific study Brain Cocaine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to let coronavirus 'czar' Gabi Barbash succeed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler The world is in chaos while the Israeli gov't is dysfunctional - opinion By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Alon Ben-Meir The pandemic of racism against African-Americans - opinion By ALON BEN-MEIR
Arye Gut Azerbaijan is a model of success in battling coronavirus - opinion By ARYE GUT

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by