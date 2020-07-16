The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Moderna's chief scientist responds: Is a vaccine really on its way?

Dr. Tal Zaks tells 103FM that people who took the moderna vaccine haven’t just developed antibodies, these antibodies can effectively fight the virus.

By 103FM  
JULY 16, 2020 06:54
Scientists develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg (photo credit: REUTERS)
Scientists develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Moderna's chief scientist Tal Zaks opened up on Wednesday about the progress of the company's coronavirus vaccine in an interview with 103FM's Ben Caspit and Aryeh Eldad. The following is a transcript of the interview, modified for clarity.

103FM: There are many companies that are racing to find a vaccine, how will we know which vaccine to pick? 
Zaks: I believe that we would take the vaccine that would show the most promising results in the later stages of the clinical tests, what’s often called the “third phase,” in which we could potentially prove that it is indeed effective.  
How far have you managed to progress? All 45 test subjects developed antibodies against the virus, correct?
This is true. They haven’t just developed antibodies, these antibodies can effectively fight the virus. When we are examining the results, we are looking at two things: the first, whether or not there are antibodies that can attach themselves to the virus, the second, can these antibodies neutralize the virus’ ability to infect other cells. 
Are you testing people who declared that they are ready for the live virus after they were vaccinated to make sure it’s actually effective?
The answer is no. The aim was to see if we can prevent the spread of the virus among different groups, including high-risk groups, who are mostly elderly or people with underlying medical conditions.
But then again you have to vaccinate thousands of people in order to compare their results to the control group that did not get the vaccine. 
That is correct. The research itself will vaccinate 30,000 people, half of which will get the vaccine while the other half won’t. 
So what’s happening now? More importantly, what’s the time frame? Are you entering the second phase?  
Phase II has already been completed. We are currently monitoring our volunteers. Some 600 people were tested as we are trying to understand the side effects and to confirm the safety of the vaccine.
Phase III is the research that will begin in roughly two weeks. Its completion largely depends on the number of the infected subjects among those who will be vaccinated. The research will be concluded once we have less infected subjects among those who have been vaccinated in comparison to the control group.
  
Where do you vaccinate people? Are you looking for specific areas? 
We are conducting this research in the United States. We are examining the spread of the virus and plan on opening research centers in the most heavily affected areas so that we can effectively test our vaccine on the local population - public servants, medical staff, etc. If I am to conduct this research here in Israel on people who remain in their homes, the chances of finding those who actually get infected is lower.
Time frame for a vaccine?
It’s not that simple. I remain optimistic. It largely depends on the data we are collecting and how soon we will be able to produce the first vaccines. When and to whom it will be distributed is not up to me. Local governments will be responsible for distributing it. 
And you are suggesting that there might be a need to take more than one dose? 
It is likely that within a year or two or maybe even more there might be a need to take a booster shot.
One last question, where are you from?
I was born in Haifa. I completed my medical studies at Ben-Gurion University. I am an oncologist, actually, but I have been in charge of all the clinical developments in the company for the past five years.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Moderna
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by