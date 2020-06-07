The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

More studies point to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19

"The risk of infection by COVID-19 appears to be reduced by half among current smokers," researchers have found.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 7, 2020 06:47
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020 (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
(photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
Smoking may offer some protection against the coronavirus, an Israeli study has found. The results support recent similar findings by researchers in France, China and Italy, although a British study has found the opposite.
Noting that conflicting reports exist regarding the impact of smoking on the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus, the Israeli team led by Dr. Ariel Israel undertook a population-based study pulling in data from over 3 million adult members of the Clalit Health Service, Israel's largest healthcare provider.
Their results, presented in a non-peer reviewed paper published in medRxiv on Friday, found that "the risk of infection by COVID-19 appears to be reduced by half among current smokers."
Of the more than 3 million adults included in the study, 114,545 had been tested for the virus, of which just 4% tested positive. The researchers matched those who tested positive to those testing negative at a ratio of 1:4, taking into account as closely as possible variables including age, sex, ethnicity. They found that among those who had tested positive, 9.8% were smokers against 19% of the overall population.
A previous smoking habit also appeared to confer some benefit, as 11.7% of those tested positive were former smokers against 13.9% in the general research population. Therefore, those who had previously smoked had a 19% lower risk of catching the virus, the results suggested.
These results appeared to hold even when previously existing conditions were taken into account, and of those who did test positive, there was no evidence that smoking worsened the symptoms of the disease.
"The magnitude of association observed for current smoking, with odds of infection reduced by about a half in smokers, suggests a genuine protective effect of smoking on the risk of COVID-19."
The findings reflect comparable results in a recent study carried out by Prof. Zahir Amoura from Pitié Salpétrière hospital in Paris, who found that, of 482 COVID-19 patients that presented to the hospital between February 28 and April 9, just 4.4% of in-patients and 5.3% of outpatients were daily smokers, against 25.4% of the general population.
That study also found that smokers were 80% less likely to develop severe symptoms, leading researchers to suggest that the nicotine in cigarettes binds to cell receptor sites, preventing the virus from taking hold by blocking its access to those sites.
Similarly, University College, London surveyed 28 papers and found the number of coronavirus victims who were smokers was "lower than expected"; a review of 13 Chinese studies found just 6.5% of 5,300 people hospitalized with corona were smokers; and a study by America's Center for Disease control found that a mere 1.3% of more than 7,000 people who tested positive were smokers, against 14% of all Americans, according to The Daily Mail.

On the other hand, Dr. Nicholas Hopkinson's team at Imperial College, London assessed data from 2.4 million users of the COVID Sympto Study app, developed by Kings's College London and Zoe.
On first use the app records key characteristics such as location, age, height, weight, smoking and common disease. Of the group, 11% were recorded as smokers, a little below the national average of 14%.
The study found that, of "standard users" – that is, someone who had not been tested for coronavirus – smokers were 14% more likely to experience three core symptoms of the disease: fever, a persistent cough and shortness of breath, The Daily Mail has reported.
"Our results provide compelling evidence for an association between current smoking and individual risk from COVID-19, including symptom burden and risk of attending hospital," the researchers wrote in their paper.
Despite this counter-evidence, some researchers are looking into nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19, giving nicotine patches to patients to see whether they reduced the instance and severity of coronavirus, particularly as the drug appeared to have beneficial effects in countering a phenomenon known as a cytokine storm, which occurs when the natural immune response goes into overdrive – an effect that can result in death.
"Nicotine has effects on the immune system that could be beneficial in reducing the intensity of the cytokine storm," Dr. Farsalinos Farsalinos, from the University of West Attica, Greece wrote in Internal and Emergency Medicine, according to The Daily Mail.
"The potential benefits of nicotine.... could explain, at least in part, the increased severity or adverse outcome among smokers hospitalized for COVID-19 since these patients inevitably experience abrupt cessation of nicotine intake during hospitalization.
"This may be feasible through repurposing already approved pharmaceutical nicotine products such as nicotine patches."


Tags smoking Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by