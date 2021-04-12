The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

NASA finds Uranus is producing X-rays, could help black hole research

Researchers purport that the X-rays are emitted from the sun, and bounce off of Uranus into the ether of the universe, in the same manner it does for Saturn and Jupiter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 12, 2021 05:55
A view of the Milky Way from an area of Puyehue National Park near Osorno City, Chile, May 8, 2008 (photo credit: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS)
A view of the Milky Way from an area of Puyehue National Park near Osorno City, Chile, May 8, 2008
(photo credit: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS)
Photos taken from NASA's Chandra Observatory show that Uranus is producing X-rays, according to a recent study.
NASA reports that the photos, taken in 2002 and 2017, display a clear production of X-rays within the first photo and within the second, a possible flare of these light rays.
Researchers purport that the X-rays are emitted from the sun, and bounce off of Uranus into the ether of the universe, in the same manner that it does for Saturn and Jupiter.
"What could cause Uranus to emit X-rays? The answer: mainly the Sun," NASA said in a release. "Astronomers have observed that both Jupiter and Saturn scatter X-ray light given off by the Sun, similar to how Earth’s atmosphere scatters the Sun’s light."
However, it is not completely clear where all the sources of X-rays are coming from, and scientists are less certain about what causes these auroras on Uranus, as opposed to Earth and Jupiter.
"While the authors of the new Uranus study initially expected that most of the X-rays detected would also be from scattering, there are tantalizing hints that at least one other source of X-rays is present," the release noted. "If further observations confirm this, it could have intriguing implications for understanding Uranus."
"One possibility is that the rings of Uranus are producing X-rays themselves, which is the case for Saturn’s rings," NASA added. "Uranus is surrounded by charged particles such as electrons and protons in its nearby space environment. If these energetic particles collide with the rings, they could cause the rings to glow in X-rays.
"Another possibility is that at least some of the X-rays come from auroras on Uranus, a phenomenon that has previously been observed on this planet at other wavelengths."
NASA further added that determining the source of the X-rays from the ice giant planet could help astronomers understand how black holes and neutron stars emit these X-rays.
The researchers published their findings in the scientific Journal of Geophysical Research.


Tags space science NASA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Giving credit to those who helped olim during the coronavirus crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Brian Blum

With the end of the pandemic, comes the return of choice - opinion

 By BRIAN BLUM
Haley Cohen

The Cuomo scandal and the Jewish community - comment

 By HALEY COHEN
Asher Maoz

Yuli Edelstein is one of the most honest Israeli politicians - opinion

 By ASHER MAOZ
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by