NASA finds Uranus is producing X-rays, could help black hole research

Photos taken from NASA's Chandra Observatory show that Uranus is producing X-rays, according to a recent study.NASA reports that the photos, taken in 2002 and 2017, display a clear production of X-rays within the first photo and within the second, a possible flare of these light rays. Researchers purport that the X-rays are emitted from the sun, and bounce off of Uranus into the ether of the universe, in the same manner that it does for Saturn and Jupiter."What could cause Uranus to emit X-rays? The answer: mainly the Sun," NASA said in a release. "Astronomers have observed that both Jupiter and Saturn scatter X-ray light given off by the Sun, similar to how Earth’s atmosphere scatters the Sun’s light."However, it is not completely clear where all the sources of X-rays are coming from, and scientists are less certain about what causes these auroras on Uranus, as opposed to Earth and Jupiter."While the authors of the new Uranus study initially expected that most of the X-rays detected would also be from scattering, there are tantalizing hints that at least one other source of X-rays is present," the release noted. "If further observations confirm this, it could have intriguing implications for understanding Uranus.""One possibility is that the rings of Uranus are producing X-rays themselves, which is the case for Saturn’s rings," NASA added. "Uranus is surrounded by charged particles such as electrons and protons in its nearby space environment. If these energetic particles collide with the rings, they could cause the rings to glow in X-rays.
"Another possibility is that at least some of the X-rays come from auroras on Uranus, a phenomenon that has previously been observed on this planet at other wavelengths."NASA further added that determining the source of the X-rays from the ice giant planet could help astronomers understand how black holes and neutron stars emit these X-rays.The researchers published their findings in the scientific Journal of Geophysical Research.