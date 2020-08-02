Coronavirus in Israel: Serious cases hits 340, death toll at 531

Several residents of the King Solmon senior living facility in Bnei Brak were diagnosed with coronavirus over the weekend, the Health Ministry reported.

After one asymptomatic patient was found positive, all residents were screened. In total nine people have the virus - all patients in the same ward.

There were 340 people in serious condition Sunday morning, including 96 who were intubated. These nine patients are among the country’s now 72,315 who have been diagnosed with the novel virus. On Saturday, there were 625 people infected, according to a Monday report by the Health Ministry. Less than 8,000 people were screened.There were 340 people in serious condition Sunday morning, including 96 who were intubated.

Some 531 people have died.

“Understanding that the adults are so fragile, we give priority to leaving the residents who feel well in their nursing home instead of sending them to dedicated coronavirus wards at geriatric medical centers around the country,” explained Prof. Nimrod Maimon head of the Health Ministry’s Magen Avot v'Imahot program. “Leaving the asymptomatic elderly residents in their nursing home is done with the understanding that many seniors prefer to stay in the place they are familiar with, and with caregivers close to and familiar to them.

“From the events of the first wave, we learned that the very transfer of an elderly person from a place known to him to another place causes significant damage to his mental and cognitive state,” he continued. “We also know that the staff who know him in the nursing home are aware of his habits and therefore know how to provide him with all his needs.”