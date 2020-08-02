The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus in Israel: Serious cases hits 340, death toll at 531

Nine people infected in Bnei Brak senior living center.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 2, 2020 11:17
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week. (photo credit: FLASH90)
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Several residents of the King Solmon senior living facility in Bnei Brak were diagnosed with coronavirus over the weekend, the Health Ministry reported.
After one asymptomatic patient was found positive, all residents were screened. In total nine people have the virus - all patients in the same ward.
These nine patients are among the country’s now 72,315 who have been diagnosed with the novel virus. On Saturday, there were 625 people infected, according to a Monday report by the Health Ministry. Less than 8,000 people were screened.
There were 340 people in serious condition Sunday morning, including 96 who were intubated.
Some 531 people have died. 
“Understanding that the adults are so fragile, we give priority to leaving the residents who feel well in their nursing home instead of sending them to dedicated coronavirus wards at geriatric medical centers around the country,” explained Prof. Nimrod Maimon head of the Health Ministry’s Magen Avot v'Imahot program. “Leaving the asymptomatic elderly residents in their nursing home is done with the understanding that many seniors prefer to stay in the place they are familiar with, and with caregivers close to and familiar to them.
“From the events of the first wave, we learned that the very transfer of an elderly person from a place known to him to another place causes significant damage to his mental and cognitive state,” he continued. “We also know that the staff who know him in the nursing home are aware of his habits and therefore know how to provide him with all his needs.”
Maimon said that residents and staff will be tested and monitored every four days.
The Magen Avot v'Imahot program was started by Israel's new coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Ronni Gamzu.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by