The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New study finds that water produced from Tel Aviv atmosphere safe to drink

Researchers found that water generated from the air in Tel Aviv complied with the drinking water standards set by the State of Israel and the World Health Organization in a first-of-its-kind study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 25, 2021 21:37
Graduate student Offir Inbar, who led the team (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Graduate student Offir Inbar, who led the team
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Researchers have found that water generated from the air in Tel Aviv complied with the drinking water standards set by the State of Israel and the World Health Organization (WHO) in a first-of-its-kind study. 
The study's results were published in Science of the Total Environment journal and conducted by a team of experts at the Porter School of Environment and Earth Sciences at Tel Aviv University, led by graduate student Offir Inbar and supervised by Prof. Dror Avisar. Also participating in the study was Watergen’s research and development team, Prof. Alexandra Chudnovsky, and researchers from Germany.
Israeli company Watergen partnered in the study, providing a dedicated facility for testing. According to Inbar, there was no filtration or treatment system installed in the device used in the study. A wide range of tests were performed on the water, including during different seasons and at different times of day. They concluded that, despite heavy urbanization, the water extracted from the air in Tel Aviv was safe to drink.
Inbar explained, “the study showed that wind direction greatly affects water quality, so for example, when the wind comes from the desert we find more calcium and sulfur, that is, residues of desert dust aerosols, in the water. However, when the wind comes from direction of the sea, we find higher concentrations of chlorine and sodium, which are found in the sea ... water produced from air coming from the Sahara region differs in composition from water produced from air coming from Europe.”
A big advantage of using atmospheric water is that there's no need to build a water-transport infrastructure that is needed for processes like desalinating seawater, which Israel uses in order to produce a large amount of its clean water. 
“In order to desalinate seawater, you need a sea, and there isn’t access to the sea from every place in the world,” says Inbar. 
“After desalination, a complete infrastructure must be built that will carry the desalinated water from the waterfront to the various towns, and large parts of the world don’t possess the engineering and economic means to build and maintain such infrastructure. Water from the air, however, can be produced anywhere, with no need for expensive transport infrastructure and regardless of the amount of precipitation. From an economic perspective, the higher the temperature and humidity, the more cost-effective the production of water from the air is.”
Many countries already have the technology for generating water from the air, including purification and treatment. 
“The concern was that water produced from air in the heart of an urban area would not be suitable for drinking - and we proved that this is not the case,” Inbar concluded. “We are currently expanding our research to other areas in Israel, including Haifa Bay and agricultural areas, in order to investigate in depth the impact of various pollutants on the quality of water extracted from the air."


Tags Tel Aviv high tech water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stay out of the US-China struggle - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by