New study shows Americans w/ higher education more likely to get vaccine

A recent study by USC Dornsife shows that US adults with a college degree are significantly more likely to get a COVID-19 vaccination and trust the vaccine's effectiveness.Researchers with the Center for Economic and Social Research (CESR) at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences found that more than 3 out of 4 (76%) US adults with at least a bachelor’s degree have already been vaccinated or plan to be, compared to just over half (53%) of those without a college degree. The study also concludes that American adults with degrees would likely know someone personally that has been vaccinated. Race does not seem to be a significant factor, as adults without a college degree who say they are unlikely to get vaccinated is about the same among Black and white people — 32% and 35%, respectively.Among minorities in the United States, the study reports that 74% of college-educated Latin people know someone who has been vaccinated, while African-American college graduates know 55%. Among family and friends, 54% of American adults know someone who has been vaccinated, but those with a bachelor’s degree or higher are more likely to know someone who has been vaccinated (69%), compared to those without a higher education certificate (46%).
